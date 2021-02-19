Open Menu

Kissaki Sushi to open first Miami outpost in Wynwood

Japanese restaurant is taking roughly 10K sf at Cube Wynwd

Feb.February 19, 2021 12:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Rendering of Cube Wynwd

New York restaurant group Kissaki Sushi will open its first Miami outpost at Cube Wynwd, a mixed-use office building in Wynwood.

Kissaki, which has locations in the Bowery and on Madison Avenue in New York City, as well as in the Hamptons, Long Island City and Greenwich, Connecticut, inked a lease for a rooftop space at the eight-story building at 222 Northwest 24th Street, near Panther Coffee.

The Japanese restaurant is taking between 1,200 square feet and 1,500 square feet of indoor space, plus the roughly 8,000-square-foot rooftop terrace. Felix Bendersky of F+B Hospitality Brokerage brokered the deal. The restaurant is expected to open in December.

Redsky Capital developed the building, which has about 86,000 square feet of office space. It opened in 2019.

Felix Bendersky

A number of restaurateurs from the Northeast have been flocking to South Florida throughout the pandemic, including Major Food Group and Avra Group. The Greek restaurant Avra Miami Estiatorio will open at the Estates at Acqualina in Sunny Isles Beach, and Major Food Group opened Carbone in Miami Beach with plans for more concepts in the Magic City.

“What has happened in the past couple of years [in Florida], who wouldn’t want to be here?” Kissaki owner Garry Kanfer said on Fox Business on Friday. Kanfer said he is not relocating to Miami, but has been visiting over the past 25 years and plans to fly back and forth between New York and Miami.

Executives have been moving to South Florida in droves over the past year, lured by the lack of state income tax, business friendly environment and warm weather. Finance and tech firms, as well as retail and restaurants are among those expanding in the region.





