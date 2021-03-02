Open Menu

Pastis to open Miami restaurant in Wynwood

Stephen Starr and Keith McNally taking 8K sf at David Edelstein property

Miami /
Mar.March 02, 2021 06:00 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Keith McNally with Stephen Starr and David Edelstein (Getty, Patrick McMullan/Getty)

Keith McNally with Stephen Starr and David Edelstein (Getty, Patrick McMullan/Getty)

UPDATED, March 3, 9 a.m.: New York City institution Pastis is landing in Miami.

James Beard award-winning restaurateurs Stephen Starr and Keith McNally plan to open in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, in an 8,000-square-foot space at 380 Northwest 26th Street, The Real Deal has learned.

The restaurant, Pastis’ first in South Florida, is expected to open in the summer of 2022.

The Parisian-style bistro will be designed by McNally and Ian McPheely of Paisley Design, with wood planks, banquettes and the restaurant’s curved zinc bar.

Developer David Edelstein owns the two-building property, which totals 25,000 square feet of land and includes the 8,000-square-foot building that Pastis will lease and a second 4,000-square-foot building.

Edelstein confirmed that Pastis signed a long-term lease for the space. “Pastis is a lightning rod tenant,” he said, calling the deal “explosive and exciting.”

Edelstein said Wynwood has about 1 million square feet of office space and 3,500 residential units under construction to be delivered over the next 12 to 15 months.

Read more

McNally, whose other concepts include Balthazar and the now-shuttered Lucky Strike, brought Starr on to reopen Pastis in New York’s Meatpacking District in 2019. Starr, who owns his Starr Restaurant Group, opened his first South Florida restaurant in 2009 and has concepts in Miami-Dade and Broward, including Le Zoo and Makoto at Bal Harbour Shops.

A number of restaurant groups based in New York plan to or have opened outposts in Miami, including Major Food Group and Avra Estiatorio.

Pastis will be located across the street from Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto’s momosan, a ramen restaurant that opened at 415 Northwest 26th Street in December.

Tony Arellano and Devlin Marinoff of of Dwntwn Realty Advisors were involved in Edelstein’s acquisition of the property last year and are marketing the remaining space.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    david edelsteinrestaurantswynwood

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Clockwise: 310-318 Northwest 25th Street, Chaim Cahane, Jonathon Yormak and Jon Krasner 
    Wynwood developer sells retail property in foreclosure for $12M
    Wynwood developer sells retail property in foreclosure for $12M
    Rendering of Cube Wynwd
    Kissaki restaurateur to open first Miami outpost in Wynwood
    Kissaki restaurateur to open first Miami outpost in Wynwood
    Domio Wynwood, Gustavo Miculitzki, and Jon Paul Pérez (Credit: Alberto Tamargo/Getty Images)
    Iconiq buys Related and Block Capital’s Wynwood apartments for $77M
    Iconiq buys Related and Block Capital’s Wynwood apartments for $77M
    2550 South Bayshore Drive, Coconut Grove (JLL)
    Here’s how much Suntex paid for Monty’s Raw Bar and adjacent marina in Coconut Grove
    Here’s how much Suntex paid for Monty’s Raw Bar and adjacent marina in Coconut Grove
    Avra's Nick Tsoulos, the developer Jules Trump and renderings of the restaurant. (Arva, Getty, ArX Solutions)
    NYC restaurant Avra coming to Estates at Acqualina in Sunny Isles
    NYC restaurant Avra coming to Estates at Acqualina in Sunny Isles
    Renderings of Wynwood Haus with TSG Managing Partner Camilo Lopez and Lineaire Group Partner Diego Bonet (Lineaire Group)
    Bridge Investment joins Wynwood Haus multifamily development group
    Bridge Investment joins Wynwood Haus multifamily development group
    Rendering of the Dorsey with Alex Karakhanian, Jon Paul Perez and Tricera’s Scott Sherman and Ben Mandel (iStock)
    Related scores $88M construction loan for Dorsey project in Wynwood
    Related scores $88M construction loan for Dorsey project in Wynwood
    Life Time Coral Gables rendering with Niven Patel (Life Time, Ghee Hospitality)
    Niven Patel, Graziano’s ink restaurant leases at Life Time Coral Gables
    Niven Patel, Graziano’s ink restaurant leases at Life Time Coral Gables
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.