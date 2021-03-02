UPDATED, March 3, 9 a.m.: New York City institution Pastis is landing in Miami.

James Beard award-winning restaurateurs Stephen Starr and Keith McNally plan to open in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, in an 8,000-square-foot space at 380 Northwest 26th Street, The Real Deal has learned.

The restaurant, Pastis’ first in South Florida, is expected to open in the summer of 2022.

The Parisian-style bistro will be designed by McNally and Ian McPheely of Paisley Design, with wood planks, banquettes and the restaurant’s curved zinc bar.

Developer David Edelstein owns the two-building property, which totals 25,000 square feet of land and includes the 8,000-square-foot building that Pastis will lease and a second 4,000-square-foot building.

Edelstein confirmed that Pastis signed a long-term lease for the space. “Pastis is a lightning rod tenant,” he said, calling the deal “explosive and exciting.”

Edelstein said Wynwood has about 1 million square feet of office space and 3,500 residential units under construction to be delivered over the next 12 to 15 months.

McNally, whose other concepts include Balthazar and the now-shuttered Lucky Strike, brought Starr on to reopen Pastis in New York’s Meatpacking District in 2019. Starr, who owns his Starr Restaurant Group, opened his first South Florida restaurant in 2009 and has concepts in Miami-Dade and Broward, including Le Zoo and Makoto at Bal Harbour Shops.

A number of restaurant groups based in New York plan to or have opened outposts in Miami, including Major Food Group and Avra Estiatorio.

Pastis will be located across the street from Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto’s momosan, a ramen restaurant that opened at 415 Northwest 26th Street in December.

Tony Arellano and Devlin Marinoff of of Dwntwn Realty Advisors were involved in Edelstein’s acquisition of the property last year and are marketing the remaining space.