Open Menu

Finance honchos shell out $14M for waterfront North Bay Road home

House hit the market in November for $15M

Miami /
Mar.March 03, 2021 03:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Ariella Tolkin and Ryan Tolkin with 4380 North Bay Road (Tolkins via Zoom, Salt Conference)

Ariella Tolkin and Ryan Tolkin with 4380 North Bay Road (Tolkins via Zoom, Salt Conference)

The newly minted CEO of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors and the managing director of investment banking firm Jefferies bought a waterfront home on Miami Beach’s North Bay Road.

Longtime Jefferies executive Ariella Tolkin and her husband, Ryan Tolkin, paid $13.8 million for the seven-bedroom, seven-and-a-half bathroom home at 4380 North Bay Road, property records show.

Ryan Tolkin was promoted to CEO of Schonfeld in January, adding onto his role as chief investment officer. The firm manages $6.4 billion of third party capital, alongside founder Steven Schonfeld’s family office assets, according to a press release.

Abraham Franco, as trustee of a trust in his name, sold the 7,748-square-foot house. It features a home office, housekeeper’s quarters, a two-car garage, pool, spa, outdoor kitchen and dock, according to the listing.

Hillary Hertzberg and Mendel Fellig

Hillary Hertzberg and Mendel Fellig

The house hit the market in November for $14.9 million. Mendel Fellig of Compass represented the seller, and Hillary Hertzberg of the Jills Zeder Group at Coldwell Banker represented the buyers. They both declined to comment on the buyers.

The property last traded for $450,000 in 1990. The home was built in 1991, records show.

A number of waterfront houses along North Bay Road have sold in recent months, especially to buyers from the Northeast and California.

Billionaire hedge fund manager Dan Loeb bought the spec mansion at 6440 North Bay Road for $20 million and a teardown farther south for $12 million.

Marc Gardner, the founder and CEO of a major payment processing company, is under contract to pay about $37 million for the mansion and adjacent lot at 4580 North Bay Road, in an off-market deal, sources told The Real Deal.

A doctor also recently sold her home at 4540 North Bay Road to a hidden buyer for $18.7 million. And nearby, Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber paid nearly $10 million in late December for the waterfront house at 4404 North Bay Road.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    miami beachnorth bay road

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Ed & Jackie Rabin and the Apogee Condos. (Getty, Apogee)
    Hyatt Hotels’ former president sells Apogee condo in South Beach for $8M
    Hyatt Hotels’ former president sells Apogee condo in South Beach for $8M
    Jean-Louis Deniot and his recently sold Miami house. (Getty, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services)
    Jean-Louis Deniot sells waterfront Miami Beach home for $5M
    Jean-Louis Deniot sells waterfront Miami Beach home for $5M
    Miami-Dade condo sales map and Apogee at 800 South Pointe Drive, Miami Beach (Google Maps)
    Miami-Dade condo sales and dollar volume surge at end of February
    Miami-Dade condo sales and dollar volume surge at end of February
    Marc Gardner with his new Miami waterfront house. (Bancard, One Sotheby's)
    Putting it on a credit card? North American Bancard CEO buying Miami Beach mansion for $37M: sources
    Putting it on a credit card? North American Bancard CEO buying Miami Beach mansion for $37M: sources
    Steven and Farrel Starker with 114 West San Marino Drive, Miami Beach (Getty, Google Maps)
    Investment banker buys waterfront Venetian Islands teardown for nearly $10M
    Investment banker buys waterfront Venetian Islands teardown for nearly $10M
    A rendering of the Byron Carlyle Cultural Center, Jared Galbut and Keith Menin (Miami Beach City Commission, Google Maps)
    It’s curtains for Galbut family-led proposal to redevelop Byron Carlyle Theater
    It’s curtains for Galbut family-led proposal to redevelop Byron Carlyle Theater
    James Star and The Caribbean at 3737 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach (Photos via Google Maps; Chewy)
    Finance mogul linked to Crown family buys Miami Beach penthouse and cabana for $13M
    Finance mogul linked to Crown family buys Miami Beach penthouse and cabana for $13M
     Matthew Whitman Lazenby with 7825 Atlantic Way (Blue Ocean Photography, iStock)
    Bal Harbour Shops owner upgrades to oceanfront estate in Miami Beach
    Bal Harbour Shops owner upgrades to oceanfront estate in Miami Beach
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.