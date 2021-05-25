Open Menu

Manny Medina sells his Fisher Island condo for $16M

Unit sold for $1,978 psf

Miami /
May.May 25, 2021 03:30 PM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Manny D. Medina and Oceanside at Fisher Island (Google Maps)

Manny D. Medina and Oceanside at Fisher Island (Google Maps)

Tech entrepreneur Manny D. Medina sold his Fisher Island condo for $16.3 million.

Records show Medina sold unit 7213G3 at Oceanside at Fisher Island to 7213 Fisher Island LLC, a Delaware corporation. The buying entity links to Andrew Zaro, chairman of Valhalla, New York-based financial services company Cavalry Portfolio Services.

Medina is the founder and managing partner of Medina Capital, a private equity investment firm based in Coral Gables. He is also executive chairman at Cyxtera Technologies and Appgate, according to Medina Capital’s website.

Previously, Medina founded and was CEO of Terremark Worldwide. He sold the company to Verizon in 2011 for $2 billion.

Property records show Medina acquired the condo at 7213 Fisher Island Drive in 2017, as 7213 Fisher LLC, for an unrecorded amount.

The condo was first listed in 2018 for $23.9 million. The most recent asking price was $19.5 million in November. The unit sold for $1,978 per square foot.

Cyril Matz of Douglas Elliman represented the seller, and Amorette Robinson of Luxe Living Realty represented the buyer.

According to Douglas Elliman, the ground-floor condo spans 8,242 square feet, with five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms.

The unit was designed by Ford Interiors and features a 1,500-bottle, temperature-controlled wine cellar and a gym, according to the listing.

Medina also owns a waterfront mansion at 555 Arvida Parkway in Coral Gables, which he listed for $17.5 million and tried to auction in 2019.

Fisher Island condos have been selling at a fast clip. This month, Roger and Sloan Barnett flipped their unit on Fisher Island for $23 million, the CEO of a Dallas-based real estate firm bought a condo for $7 million, and hospitality mogul Keith Menin bought a unit for $6.1 million.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    CondosFisher Islandmiami beachMiami-Dade County

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Mark Zilbert (Zilbert via Facebook)
    Mark Zilbert leaving Brown Harris Stevens to relaunch his firm
    Mark Zilbert leaving Brown Harris Stevens to relaunch his firm
    Janice McNair and 425 Worth Avenue. (Getty, Compass)
    Houston Texans’ billionaire owner sells Palm Beach co-op for $5M
    Houston Texans’ billionaire owner sells Palm Beach co-op for $5M
    Kawa Capital Management co-founder Alexandre Saverine and Redzone co-CEO Richard Tester (right) with 1617 West 22nd Street (Photos via Kawa, Redzone, Corcoran)
    Asset management honcho sells waterfront Sunset Islands home for $13M
    Asset management honcho sells waterfront Sunset Islands home for $13M
    Axonic's Jonathan Shechtman and Breezes at Palm-Aire (Berkadia)
    Axonic Properties buys Pompano Beach condos in $25M bulk purchase
    Axonic Properties buys Pompano Beach condos in $25M bulk purchase
    Sam Herzberg and Bal Harbour Condo. (Getty, Bal Harbour)
    Real estate investor Sam Herzberg buys oceanfront Bal Harbour condo for $7M
    Real estate investor Sam Herzberg buys oceanfront Bal Harbour condo for $7M
    Mast Capital's Camilo Miguel Jr. and Rockpoint Group's Keith Gelb. (Getty, Mast Capital)
    Mast Capital brings on JV partner Rockpoint to develop Miami Beach condo project
    Mast Capital brings on JV partner Rockpoint to develop Miami Beach condo project
    Miami-Dade condo sales map and Continuum on South Beach (Google Maps, Wikipedia)
    Weekly condo sales rise in Miami-Dade, dollar volume stays flat
    Weekly condo sales rise in Miami-Dade, dollar volume stays flat
    (iStock)
    South Florida residential sales volume totaled $8B in April
    South Florida residential sales volume totaled $8B in April
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.