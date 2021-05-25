Tech entrepreneur Manny D. Medina sold his Fisher Island condo for $16.3 million.

Records show Medina sold unit 7213G3 at Oceanside at Fisher Island to 7213 Fisher Island LLC, a Delaware corporation. The buying entity links to Andrew Zaro, chairman of Valhalla, New York-based financial services company Cavalry Portfolio Services.

Medina is the founder and managing partner of Medina Capital, a private equity investment firm based in Coral Gables. He is also executive chairman at Cyxtera Technologies and Appgate, according to Medina Capital’s website.

Previously, Medina founded and was CEO of Terremark Worldwide. He sold the company to Verizon in 2011 for $2 billion.

Property records show Medina acquired the condo at 7213 Fisher Island Drive in 2017, as 7213 Fisher LLC, for an unrecorded amount.

The condo was first listed in 2018 for $23.9 million. The most recent asking price was $19.5 million in November. The unit sold for $1,978 per square foot.

Cyril Matz of Douglas Elliman represented the seller, and Amorette Robinson of Luxe Living Realty represented the buyer.

According to Douglas Elliman, the ground-floor condo spans 8,242 square feet, with five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms.

The unit was designed by Ford Interiors and features a 1,500-bottle, temperature-controlled wine cellar and a gym, according to the listing.

Medina also owns a waterfront mansion at 555 Arvida Parkway in Coral Gables, which he listed for $17.5 million and tried to auction in 2019.

Fisher Island condos have been selling at a fast clip. This month, Roger and Sloan Barnett flipped their unit on Fisher Island for $23 million, the CEO of a Dallas-based real estate firm bought a condo for $7 million, and hospitality mogul Keith Menin bought a unit for $6.1 million.