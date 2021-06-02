One Sotheby’s International Realty tapped a former Weichert regional president to lead the company’s expansion in north Florida, The Real Deal has learned.

The Miami-based brokerage brought on Chris Anthony as senior regional vice president for its northern markets. Anthony was with Weichert Realtors for about 18 years, most recently overseeing the U.S. capital region in Washington, D.C., Virginia and Maryland. His first day was Tuesday, he said.

One Sotheby’s, led by CEO Mayi de la Vega and President Daniel de la Vega, has been expanding throughout Florida in recent years, especially up the Treasure Coast. Anthony will focus on leading the region between Boca Raton and Cocoa Village.

Expanding in northern Florida, where there is room for growth, “has been extremely important,” Daniel de la Vega said. “It’s a commitment to our belief in Palm Beach north all the way up to Brevard County,” he added.

One Sotheby’s has about 400 agents across nine offices in Palm Beach County and northward, according to Anthony, who lived in Boca Raton nearly 20 years ago. Anthony spent most of his career in New Jersey, moving to the D.C. region nearly two years ago. He is now based in Boca Raton.

In 2020, One Sotheby’s acquired Sea Turtle Real Estate in Vero Beach and Duek Realty, a brokerage that was based in an office near North Miami.

In the Miami market, One Sotheby’s recently brought on Jeff Miller, previously a top producer at Brown Harris Stevens. The firm also acquired Decorus Realty in Sunny Isles Beach, adding more than 140 agents.