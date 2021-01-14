Open Menu

Jeff Miller leaves Brown Harris Stevens to join One Sotheby’s

Miller had been with BHS since it expanded to Miami Beach in 2015

Miami
Jan. 14, 2021
By Katherine Kallergis
Jeff Miller and Daniel de la Vega 

Jeff Miller and Daniel de la Vega

Brown Harris Stevens Miami top producer Jeff Miller has left the brokerage to join One Sotheby’s International Realty, The Real Deal has learned.

Miller has been with Brown Harris Stevens since the New York brokerage acquired Zilbert International Realty in 2015. Miller had his license with Zilbert since the start of his real estate career in 2006.

Both Miller and Daniel de la Vega, president of One Sotheby’s, said neither of them chased the other. Miller said joining One Sotheby’s “came together naturally.”

“This is a huge deal, and it is a huge deal for us as a company because Jeff has an incredible reputation,” de la Vega said.

Miller said the brokerage appealed to him because of its nationally and internationally known brand, plus the fact that it is still a family run business. He will be working out of One Sotheby’s South Beach office at 119 Washington Avenue.

Phil Gutman, president of Brown Harris Stevens Miami, said it was a “friendly departure” and wished Miller luck in his future endeavors.

Miller has closed more than $1 billion worth of sales over his 15-year career, and he said he plans to quadruple that number in the next couple of years.

Miami-based One Sotheby’s has been in an expansion mode. In August, the brokerage closed on the acquisition of Decorus Realty in Sunny Isles Beach, adding more than 140 agents to the firm, as well as the acquisition of Worldwide Properties, a South Beach brokerage with 30 agents.

Earlier in 2020, Sea Turtle Real Estate in Vero Beach and Duek Realty, a brokerage that was based in an office near North Miami, also joined One Sotheby’s.





    Tags
    brokeragesbrown harris stevensone sotheby's

