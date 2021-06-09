Open Menu

Cosmetic mogul Adrien Arpel sells waterfront Palm Beach home for $25M

She bought the home for $5.2M in 2001

Miami /
Jun.June 09, 2021 01:30 PM
TRD Staff
Cosmetic mogul Adrien Arpel and the Palm Beach home. (Getty, Frankel Ball Realty)

Cosmetic mogul Adrien Arpel and the Palm Beach home. (Getty, Frankel Ball Realty)

Cosmetic mogul Adrien Arpel sold her waterfront Palm Beach house for $25.4 million.

Arpel, using her married name, Newman, sold the house at 1020 North Lake Way to Three Palm Trees LLC, records show.

The buying entity is managed by Warren B. Kanders. In December, he bought Jimmy Buffett’s former Palm Beach home for $6.9 million.

Arpel founded her eponymous line of makeup, Adrien Arpel, in 1959, according to Jewish Women’s Archive. She also sells her beauty and jewelry lines on the Home Shopping Network. She is the widow of Ronald M. Newman, the former owner of Display Creations. He died in 2015.

Records show Arpel bought the home in 2001 for $5.2 million. It was listed in January for $26.9 million, according to Realtor.com. Lawrence Moens of Lawrence A. Moens Associates represented the seller, and Christian Angle of Christian Angle Real Estate represented the buyer.

The 6,548-square-foot house has four bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two-half bathrooms, according to the listing. The two-story home was built in 1998 on a waterfront lot of just under half an acre.

According to Palm Beach County records, Arpel bought a condo at The Leverett House in Palm Beach in March for $9.4 million. In September, she sold her Southampton estate for $21 million.

Pricey Palm Beach sales are continuing after a hot month of May. Recently, an oceanfront mansion sold for $35.4 million, a vice president of an investment firm bought a waterfront property for $6.8 million and a punch time clock heir sold an oceanfront estate for $95 million.





