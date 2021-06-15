Open Menu

Waterfront Coconut Grove mansion home to crypto investor sells for $31M

Deal is one of the most expensive to close in Coconut Grove this year

Jun.June 15, 2021 03:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Mike Komaransky and the $30.5 million home he sold recently (Coldwell Banker Realty)

Mike Komaransky and the $30.5 million home (Coldwell Banker Realty)

UPDATED, June 16, 9 a.m.: A waterfront mansion that was home to cryptocurrency investor Mike Komaransky sold for $30.5 million, marking one of the most expensive residential sales to close in Coconut Grove this year.

Property records show 3550 Matheson Ave LLC sold the waterfront property at that address to The Matheson Property Trust, managed by attorney Stuart Kapp.

Komaransky, director of the cryptocurrency trading firm Grapefruit Trading, listed the address on the deed transfer of his former Coconut Grove property down the street. He sold that house, at 3604 Matheson Avenue, last year for $6.7 million. In the latest sale, it is unclear if he was the seller or if he was renting the home. Komaransky declined to comment.

The four-story, 11,024-square-foot mansion is on a nearly half-acre corner lot fronting Biscayne Bay. The property has 350 feet of waterfront, two pools, a rooftop deck and five-car garage. Kobi Karp of Kobi Karp Architecture & Interior Design designed the house.

It was listed in May for $32 million by Judy Zeder of The Jills Zeder Group at Coldwell Banker. Oren Alexander of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer. The agents involved declined to comment.

Built in 2014, the five-bedroom mansion has a private master wing suite, a media room, gym and smart home features.

It last sold for nearly $20 million in 2018.

Coconut Grove is among the areas experiencing a boom in high-end waterfront home sales. Recent deals have set new records for the Miami neighborhood.

Last month, a trust linked to private equity firm founder Nathan Leight sold the waterfront mansion at 3500 Curtis Lane for $48 million, an all-time record for the Grove.

Earlier this year, Miami businessman Jorge Mas sold his waterfront mansion at 3085 Munroe Drive to nutrition moguls Roger and Sloan Barnett for nearly $46 million, sources told The Real Deal.

Before those two deals, the record in Coconut Grove was held by Ransom Everglades’ 2016 purchase of 3551 Main Highway for $34.6 million.





