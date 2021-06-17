Open Menu

Charlene Esserman sells waterfront Coconut Grove home for $15M

Late Ron Esserman died last year

Miami /
Jun.June 17, 2021 09:45 AM
By Jordan Pandy
Charlene and the late Ron Esserman with an aerial of the Coconut Grove home (Google Maps, the Miami Foundation)

Charlene Esserman sold her waterfront house in Coconut Grove for $15 million.

Records show Esserman sold the home at 3303 Devon Court to Jonathan D. Lewis, who used a trust in his name.

Lewis is president of Jonathan Lewis & Associates, according to his Linkedin page. Based in Miami, the firm provides consulting and management services, according to Bloomberg. Lewis listed the same address of the company on the deed.

Charlene Esserman is the widow of former auto magnate and philanthropist Ron Esserman, who owned several auto dealerships and established the Esserman Automotive Group. He died in 2020.

Property records show that the house was built in 1997. The Essermans acquired it in 1998.

The 7,532-square-foot house has three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms on a 0.4-acre waterfront lot, according to property records.

Other recent Coconut Grove deals include a cryptocurrency investor selling a waterfront mansion for $30.5 million, a private equity mogul selling a mansion for $48 million, and mansion once owned by LeBron James selling for $12.8 million.





