Hilarie Bass, a former co-president of the law firm Greenberg Traurig, sold her waterfront Coconut Grove home for $15.8 million.

Bass, also a former chair of the board of trustees at the University of Miami, sold the 7,694-square-foot, five-bedroom house at 3591 Rockerman Road to David Handler, property records show.

Handler is a partner at Centerview Partners, a New York-based private equity firm.

Bass is president of The Bass Institute for Diversity & Inclusion, which she founded in 2019, according to her LinkedIn profile. She led Greenberg Traurig between 2013 and 2019.

She paid $3.2 million for the Coconut Grove property in 2012 and the home was completed in 2016. It features a rooftop deck, saltwater infinity pool, a dock and 112 feet of waterfront.

It hit the market in 2018 for $18 million, and was most recently asking $16.9 million in January. The home went in contract in two months, according to the listing agent.

Toni Schrager of Brown Harris Stevens Miami represented the seller, and Audrey Ross with Compass represented the buyer. Schrager declined to comment on the buyer.

High-end home sales have been on the rise in Coconut Grove. This month, Charlene Esserman sold her waterfront home for $15 million, and a waterfront mansion that was home to cryptocurrency investor Mike Komaransky sold for $30.5 million.

Last month, private equity firm founder Nathan Leight sold the waterfront mansion at 3500 Curtis Lane for $48 million, marking a record for the Miami neighborhood.