Open Menu

Former Greenberg Traurig co-president sells waterfront Coconut Grove home for $16M

5-bedroom, nearly 8K sf house was most recently asking $17M

Miami /
Jun.June 18, 2021 10:30 AM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Hilarie Bass (The Bass Institute) and 3591 Rockerman Road, Miami (Toni Schrager / Brown Harris Stevens Miami)

Hilarie Bass (The Bass Institute) and 3591 Rockerman Road, Miami (Toni Schrager / Brown Harris Stevens Miami)

Hilarie Bass, a former co-president of the law firm Greenberg Traurig, sold her waterfront Coconut Grove home for $15.8 million.

Bass, also a former chair of the board of trustees at the University of Miami, sold the 7,694-square-foot, five-bedroom house at 3591 Rockerman Road to David Handler, property records show.

Handler is a partner at Centerview Partners, a New York-based private equity firm.

Bass is president of The Bass Institute for Diversity & Inclusion, which she founded in 2019, according to her LinkedIn profile. She led Greenberg Traurig between 2013 and 2019.

She paid $3.2 million for the Coconut Grove property in 2012 and the home was completed in 2016. It features a rooftop deck, saltwater infinity pool, a dock and 112 feet of waterfront.

It hit the market in 2018 for $18 million, and was most recently asking $16.9 million in January. The home went in contract in two months, according to the listing agent.

Toni Schrager of Brown Harris Stevens Miami represented the seller, and Audrey Ross with Compass represented the buyer. Schrager declined to comment on the buyer.

High-end home sales have been on the rise in Coconut Grove. This month, Charlene Esserman sold her waterfront home for $15 million, and a waterfront mansion that was home to cryptocurrency investor Mike Komaransky sold for $30.5 million.

Last month, private equity firm founder Nathan Leight sold the waterfront mansion at 3500 Curtis Lane for $48 million, marking a record for the Miami neighborhood.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    coconut groveMiamiMiami-Dade County

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Terra’s David Martin and 1177 Kane Concourse (Google Maps)
    Terra paid $32M for Bay Harbor Islands development site
    Terra paid $32M for Bay Harbor Islands development site
    Charlene and the late Ron Esserman with an aerial of the Coconut Grove home (Google Maps, the Miami Foundation)
    Charlene Esserman sells waterfront Coconut Grove home for $15M
    Charlene Esserman sells waterfront Coconut Grove home for $15M
    Fuse Group Investment CEO Eyal Peretz and attorney Michael Ehrenstein (Fuse, Ehrenstein Sager, Twitter via GUT Miami)
    Fuse Group acquires Security Building in downtown Miami, plans to sue WeWork for alleged lease breach
    Fuse Group acquires Security Building in downtown Miami, plans to sue WeWork for alleged lease breach
    4412 North Bay Road
    North Bay Road mansion sells for $25M, nearly double its purchase price two years ago
    North Bay Road mansion sells for $25M, nearly double its purchase price two years ago
    Mike Komaransky and the $30.5 million home he sold recently (Coldwell Banker Realty)
    Waterfront Coconut Grove mansion home to crypto investor sells for $31M
    Waterfront Coconut Grove mansion home to crypto investor sells for $31M
    Leon Ojalvo with Blue Lake Village Apartments (SRE Commercial Group)
    Investor buys multifamily complex near Miami Shores for $15M
    Investor buys multifamily complex near Miami Shores for $15M
    The six-bedroom Coral Gables house. (Compass / Zignavisual Photography, Del Toro Insurance)
    Del Toro Insurance tycoons buy waterfront mansion in Coral Gables for $6M
    Del Toro Insurance tycoons buy waterfront mansion in Coral Gables for $6M
    David J. Blumberg and 415 Center Island Drive (Google Maps, Blumberg Capital)
    Blumberg Capital founder buys waterfront Golden Beach home for $11M
    Blumberg Capital founder buys waterfront Golden Beach home for $11M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.