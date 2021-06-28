Ytech CEO Yamal Yidios and his wife, Vanessa Moorefield, sold their lower penthouse at Grovenor House in Coconut Grove for $7.7 million.

Yidios and Moorefield sold unit 3002 at 2627 South Bayshore Drive to Olia2 Real Property LLC, a Florida corporation that links to Jackson, Wyoming-based Teton Trust Company.

Yidios is CEO of Miami-based real estate investment and development company Ytech. According to its website, Ytech has redeveloped over 7,000 apartments as well as single-family home subdivisions and offices.

In January, Ytech purchased a Brickell development site for $12.2 million. The firm plans to build an 80-story, 183-unit luxury tower.

Records show Yidios and Moorefield bought the 6,920-square-foot condo for $7.6 million in 2016.

It first went on the market asking $8.9 million in 2018. It was most recently listed for $7.8 million in August. The unit sold for $1,113 per square foot.

Lourdes Alatriste of Douglas Elliman represented the sellers, while Isabel Dohse with Compass represented the buyer.

Property records show the condo has four bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms. The living room has floor-to-ceiling windows with views that overlook the ocean, according to the listing.

In September 2020, Jonathan Kislak, the son of Jay Kislak, bought a penthouse at Grovenor House for $7 million.

This month, a private equity tycoon bought a Coconut Grove estate for $16.9 million, and a former co-president of law firm Greenberg Traurig sold a waterfront home in Coconut Grove for $15.8 million.