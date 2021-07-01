Wealth manager sells Palm Beach house for $9M

A managing member of a financial advisory firm in New York sold his Palm Beach home for $8.6 million.

David Salomon, individually and as trustee of a trust in his name, sold the four-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom house at 229 Ridgeview Drive to James R. Matthews of Greenwich, Connecticut, records show.

Salomon is a managing member at East End Advisors, which has $6.3 billion under management, according to U.S. News. His father, Richard E. Salomon, is managing partner at East End Advisors, and owns a home in Palm Beach that he bought for $12.5 million in 2018.

James R. Matthews is a managing director at Greenwich, Connecticut-based Stone Point Capital. The private equity firm has raised over $26 billion in aggregate capital commitments, according to its website.

David Salomon bought the Palm Beach house for $6.2 million in 2018, records show. Built in 2014, the two-story, 3,726-square-foot home sits on an 11,500-square-foot lot.

Among other recent home sales in Palm Beach, Averell and Gigi Mortimer bought a home for $7.3 million, a playwright sold his house for $18 million, and Edgar Bronfman Jr. paid $12 million for a home.