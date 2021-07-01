Open Menu

Wealth manager sells Palm Beach house for $9M

Seller bought the home for $6.2M in 2018

Miami /
Jul.July 01, 2021 09:45 AM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
David Salomon and 229 Ridgeview Drive, Palm Beach (Google Maps)

David Salomon and 229 Ridgeview Drive, Palm Beach (Google Maps)

A managing member of a financial advisory firm in New York sold his Palm Beach home for $8.6 million.

David Salomon, individually and as trustee of a trust in his name, sold the four-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom house at 229 Ridgeview Drive to James R. Matthews of Greenwich, Connecticut, records show.

Salomon is a managing member at East End Advisors, which has $6.3 billion under management, according to U.S. News. His father, Richard E. Salomon, is managing partner at East End Advisors, and owns a home in Palm Beach that he bought for $12.5 million in 2018.

James R. Matthews is a managing director at Greenwich, Connecticut-based Stone Point Capital. The private equity firm has raised over $26 billion in aggregate capital commitments, according to its website.

David Salomon bought the Palm Beach house for $6.2 million in 2018, records show. Built in 2014, the two-story, 3,726-square-foot home sits on an 11,500-square-foot lot.

Among other recent home sales in Palm Beach, Averell and Gigi Mortimer bought a home for $7.3 million, a playwright sold his house for $18 million, and Edgar Bronfman Jr. paid $12 million for a home.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    home salesPalm Beachpalm beach county

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Vice President of investments at Marcus & Millichap C. Todd Everett and The Galleria International (Everett, The Galleria)
    Downtown West Palm Beach office building, parking lot sell for $20M
    Downtown West Palm Beach office building, parking lot sell for $20M
    Johnny Gray and 176 Spyglass Lane in Jupiter (NHRA, Pelican Pix)
    Racing team owner sells waterfront Jupiter mansion for $24M
    Racing team owner sells waterfront Jupiter mansion for $24M
    500 Ocean Apartments  at 101 South Federal Highway, Boynton Beach (Photo via LandSouth Construction)
    Avanti buys Boynton Beach apartments for $105M
    Avanti buys Boynton Beach apartments for $105M
    Clockwise: River Landing, Delray Commons and the PulteGroup office space
    Lease roundup: Driveshack, GoPuff ink leases & more
    Lease roundup: Driveshack, GoPuff ink leases & more
    Ronnie Amrany and 914 South Southlake Drive, Hollywood (Casamba, Google Maps)
    Healthcare IT honcho buys waterfront Hollywood home for record $7M
    Healthcare IT honcho buys waterfront Hollywood home for record $7M
    Gigi and Averell Mortimer and 255 El Pueblo Way, Palm Beach (Getty, Google Maps)
    Averell and Gigi Mortimer buy Palm Beach home for $7M
    Averell and Gigi Mortimer buy Palm Beach home for $7M
    Frank Strausser and 365 North County Road, Palm Beach (Twitter, Google Maps)
    Playwright sells Palm Beach home for $18M
    Playwright sells Palm Beach home for $18M
    South Florida Home Sales Rise in May 2021 (iStock)
    May resi sales increase to nearly $7B in South Florida
    May resi sales increase to nearly $7B in South Florida
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.