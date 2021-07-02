Steele Platt, the founder and former CEO of the restaurant chain Yard House, sold his Palazzo Del Sol condo on Fisher Island for $8.1 million.

Records show Platt, individually and as trustee of a trust in his name, sold unit 7066 to Solomon and Elizabeth Kumin. The deal equates to $2,214 per square foot.

Platt founded Yard House in 1996 and served as CEO and chairman. He sold the restaurant chain to Darden Restaurants in 2012 for $585 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Solomon “Sol” Kumin is co-president of New York-based Leucadia Asset Management, a subsidiary of Jefferies Financial Group. Prior to joining Leucadia in 2018, he was CEO of Folger Hill Asset Management, according to Leucadia’s website. Kumin also was formerly COO at S.A.C. Capital Advisors under Steven Cohen.

Additionally, Kumin is a Thoroughbred racehorse owner and owns the 2018 Triple Crown-winning horse Justify, according to Forbes.

Platt purchased the Fisher Island condo at 7066 Fisher Island Drive from the developer for $7.3 million in 2016, records show.

The 3,659-square-foot unit was first listed in January 2020 with an asking price of $9 million. It was most recently asking $8.4 million in November.

Dora Puig, director of sales and marketing for Palazzo Del Sol, represented the seller. Jonathan Corso with Coldwell Banker Realty represented the buyer.

Among recent sales at Fisher Island’s Palazzo Del Sol, Caroline Wozniacki and Keith Menin purchased condos for $18.7 million and $6.1 million, respectively.