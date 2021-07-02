Open Menu

Yard House founder Steele Platt sells Fisher Island condo for $8M

Seller bought the unit for $7.3M in 2016

Miami /
Jul.July 02, 2021 09:45 AM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Steele Platt and Sol Kumin with Palazzo Del Sol (Getty, Palazzo Del Sol)

Steele Platt and Sol Kumin with Palazzo Del Sol (Getty, Palazzo Del Sol)

Steele Platt, the founder and former CEO of the restaurant chain Yard House, sold his Palazzo Del Sol condo on Fisher Island for $8.1 million.

Records show Platt, individually and as trustee of a trust in his name, sold unit 7066 to Solomon and Elizabeth Kumin. The deal equates to $2,214 per square foot.

Platt founded Yard House in 1996 and served as CEO and chairman. He sold the restaurant chain to Darden Restaurants in 2012 for $585 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Solomon “Sol” Kumin is co-president of New York-based Leucadia Asset Management, a subsidiary of Jefferies Financial Group. Prior to joining Leucadia in 2018, he was CEO of Folger Hill Asset Management, according to Leucadia’s website. Kumin also was formerly COO at S.A.C. Capital Advisors under Steven Cohen.

Additionally, Kumin is a Thoroughbred racehorse owner and owns the 2018 Triple Crown-winning horse Justify, according to Forbes.

Platt purchased the Fisher Island condo at 7066 Fisher Island Drive from the developer for $7.3 million in 2016, records show.

The 3,659-square-foot unit was first listed in January 2020 with an asking price of $9 million. It was most recently asking $8.4 million in November.

Dora Puig, director of sales and marketing for Palazzo Del Sol, represented the seller. Jonathan Corso with Coldwell Banker Realty represented the buyer.

Among recent sales at Fisher Island’s Palazzo Del Sol, Caroline Wozniacki and Keith Menin purchased condos for $18.7 million and $6.1 million, respectively.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    CondosFisher Islandmiami beachMiami-Dade CountyPalazzo del Sol

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Fred P. Hochberg and Beach House 8 (Getty, Google Maps)
    EXIM head under President Obama buys Miami Beach condo
    EXIM head under President Obama buys Miami Beach condo
    An aerial after the partial collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building (Getty)
    Surfside officials focused on turtle disruption, overgrown hedges in years leading to deadly collapse
    Surfside officials focused on turtle disruption, overgrown hedges in years leading to deadly collapse
    Champlain Towers South exposed and deteriorated rebar (Getty)
    Surfside condo “a time bomb:” Survivor’s lawsuit cites falling concrete, cracks and standing seawater in garage
    Surfside condo “a time bomb:” Survivor’s lawsuit cites falling concrete, cracks and standing seawater in garage
    Senior Vice President at CP Group Brett Reese with One Biscayne (CP Group, One Biscayne)
    JV buys One Biscayne Tower in downtown Miami for $225M
    JV buys One Biscayne Tower in downtown Miami for $225M
    Miami-Dade condo sales map and Oceana Bal Harbour (10201 Collins Ave, Bal Harbour)
    $19M Bal Harbour unit leads weekly condo sales
    $19M Bal Harbour unit leads weekly condo sales
    From left to right: Miami Beach mayor Dan Gelber, Miami-Dade mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Miami mayor Francis Suarez and Surfside mayor Charles Burkett (Getty)
    County, cities rush to inspect older buildings in wake of Surfside collapse
    County, cities rush to inspect older buildings in wake of Surfside collapse
    An ex-Surfside building official who was emailed a report about the Champlain Towers’ structural damage told residents the building was in good condition in 2018 (Getty)
    Emails, condo meeting minutes show Surfside official turned a blind eye to structural issues
    Emails, condo meeting minutes show Surfside official turned a blind eye to structural issues
    Clockwise: River Landing, Delray Commons and the PulteGroup office space
    Lease roundup: Driveshack, GoPuff ink leases & more
    Lease roundup: Driveshack, GoPuff ink leases & more
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.