Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner acquired a waterfront South Florida home — a six-bedroom, 8,510-square-foot mansion — for $24 million, The Real Deal has learned.

Trump and Kushner, who famously flew down to Miami to ride out their post-White House lives, acquired the home at 36 Indian Creek Island Road, according to sources.

The sale closed in April and was recorded on the Multiple Listing Service. The deed transferred in April, according to property records, to 36 IC Acquisition LLC, a Delaware entity that is trustee of a similarly named land trust. Christopher Smith, general counsel at Kushner, signed the $15 million mortgage from Bank of America on behalf of the buyer.

The 1.3-acre estate, with manicured landscaping, reflecting pools, a double staircase, a resort-style pool and a large dock, hit the market in October for nearly $25 million.

Ralph Arias of One Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller, Alex and Liset Meruelo. Oren Alexander of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer, according to Redfin.

Arias did not respond to requests for comment and Alexander declined to comment.

The property previously sold in 2008 for $7 million. The estate was developed in 1994.

Trump and Kushner were rumored to have been the buyers of 4 Indian Creek Island Road, a waterfront lot that award-winning singer and songwriter Julio Iglesias sold in December for $32.2 million. The couple has also been renting a unit at the boutique luxury condo Arte in Surfside.

Indian Creek, a gated, guarded island north of Miami Beach, is home to a number of billionaires and celebrities. Homeowners include billionaire Carl Icahn, billionaire hedge funder Eddie Lampert, Hotels.com co-founder Bob Diener, and developer Jeffrey Soffer.

Longtime “Sábado Gigante” host Don Francisco recently sold his Indian Creek home to spec developer Todd Michael Glaser and his partners Scott Robins and Jonathan Fryd for $23.8 million.