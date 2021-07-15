The president and CEO of a car dealership network sold a waterfront home in Fort Lauderdale for $7.5 million.

Alan Jay Wildstein, through The Alan Jay Wildstein Family Limited Partnership, sold the house at 1500 Southeast 10th Street to Gabrielle Hull, using a trust in her name, records show.

Wildstein is president and CEO of Central Florida-based Alan Jay Automotive Network. Wildstein opened his first location in Sebring, Florida in 1992. He has since expanded and owns and manages 16 dealerships, including a Maserati Alfa Romeo dealership that he opened in 2016, according to the company’s website.

The buyer shares the name of the co-CEO of San Francisco-based global warming solutions platform Planet Home.

Wildstein purchased the 7,752-square-foot house for $6.5 million, or $838 per square foot, in 2019. According to Compass, the home was listed in June 2020 with an asking price of $10 million. The most recent asking price was $8.6 million in June of this year.

Tim Elmes of Compass represented the seller, and Patricia Huff of Intercoastal Realty represented the buyer.

Broward County property records show Wildstein filed a notice of commencement for “foundation repair” of the property in March 2020. According to the listing, the home was “extensively updated” in 2018.

The house has five bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms, a wine-cellar and a rotating observation deck on the third level, according to the listing. The property also features 250 feet of water frontage.

Recently in Fort Lauderdale, Florida Panthers player Keith Yandle sold a home for $6 million, and Canadian TV star Michael Wekerle sold a mansion for $16.5 million.