Open Menu

Shoe mogul Marc Fisher buys waterfront West Palm Beach mansion

Investor Owen Mark Sanderson sold the home

Miami /
Aug.August 18, 2021 06:00 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Marc Fisher and the West Palm Beach home (Getty, Douglas Elliman)

Marc Fisher and the West Palm Beach home (Getty, Douglas Elliman)

Shoe mogul Marc Fisher must have sold thousands of pairs of heels to purchase a waterfront mansion in West Palm Beach.

Fisher, founder of his eponymous shoe empire, paid $10.5 million for the 9,100-square-foot, seven-bedroom home at 3180 Washington Road, property records show.

Real estate investor and senior living developer Owen Mark Sanderson and his wife Diana Uribe Sanderson sold the 0.6-acre property. It was listed for nearly $12 million.

A company led by Fisher financed the purchase with a $7.5 million loan from Morgan Stanley.

Shoemaking runs in the family. Fisher is the son of Nine West co-founder Jerome Fisher.

Ashley McIntosh and Chris Leavitt represented the sellers. Elliman’s Adam McPherson represented the buyer.

The Sandersons paid $5.1 million for the West Palm home in 2007, records show. It was built in 2002.

The property features a pool, spa, summer kitchen, dock and boat lift, pergola and a three-car garage, according to the listing.

West Palm Beach, across the waterfront from the town of Palm Beach, has seen a number of high-priced deals. James “Jimmy” Finkelstein, owner of the political newspaper The Hill, and his wife recently paid $5.6 million for a condo in West Palm Beach.

And in July, an auto insurance chief bought a waterfront mansion for $10.2 million.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Celebrity Real Estatehome saleswest palm beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Brenda Nestor with 39 Palm Avenue in Miami Beach (Getty, Compass via Coldwell Banker Realty)
    Ex-girlfriend of late corporate raider Victor Posner sells Miami Beach mansion for $20M
    Ex-girlfriend of late corporate raider Victor Posner sells Miami Beach mansion for $20M
    (Brigitte Lina Group with ONE Sotheby's International Realty)
    Flipping frenzy? Oceanfront Golden Beach home sells for nearly 45% more in 8 months
    Flipping frenzy? Oceanfront Golden Beach home sells for nearly 45% more in 8 months
    Stephen Ross and Esperanté Corporate Center
    Stephen Ross becomes king of West Palm offices
    Stephen Ross becomes king of West Palm offices
    Steven Cohen and the Boca Raton property (Getty, Douglas Elliman)
    Billionaire Mets owner Steven Cohen buys South Florida mansion for nearly $22M
    Billionaire Mets owner Steven Cohen buys South Florida mansion for nearly $22M
    Clockwise from top left: Morning Calm Management CEO Mukang Cho, 224 Datura Street, 319 Clematis Street and 324 Datura Street (Google Maps, Morning Calm)
    Morning Calm buys downtown West Palm Beach office buildings for $54M
    Morning Calm buys downtown West Palm Beach office buildings for $54M
    Floyd Mayweather and the Palm Island mansion (Getty, Douglas Elliman)
    Floyd Mayweather drops $18M on Miami Beach mansion
    Floyd Mayweather drops $18M on Miami Beach mansion
    Hélio Castroneves with the house (Getty, Compass via Coast Properties of S. Florida)
    Hélio Castroneves parts with waterfront Fort Lauderdale home for $7M
    Hélio Castroneves parts with waterfront Fort Lauderdale home for $7M
    Hartley Peavey and Nobel Gulati with the property (Peavey Electronics, Milken Institute, Premier Estate Properties via YouTube)
    Sweet tune: Music instrument maker sells Manalapan estate for $26M
    Sweet tune: Music instrument maker sells Manalapan estate for $26M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.