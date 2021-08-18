Shoe mogul Marc Fisher must have sold thousands of pairs of heels to purchase a waterfront mansion in West Palm Beach.

Fisher, founder of his eponymous shoe empire, paid $10.5 million for the 9,100-square-foot, seven-bedroom home at 3180 Washington Road, property records show.

Real estate investor and senior living developer Owen Mark Sanderson and his wife Diana Uribe Sanderson sold the 0.6-acre property. It was listed for nearly $12 million.

A company led by Fisher financed the purchase with a $7.5 million loan from Morgan Stanley.

Shoemaking runs in the family. Fisher is the son of Nine West co-founder Jerome Fisher.

Ashley McIntosh and Chris Leavitt represented the sellers. Elliman’s Adam McPherson represented the buyer.

The Sandersons paid $5.1 million for the West Palm home in 2007, records show. It was built in 2002.

The property features a pool, spa, summer kitchen, dock and boat lift, pergola and a three-car garage, according to the listing.

West Palm Beach, across the waterfront from the town of Palm Beach, has seen a number of high-priced deals. James “Jimmy” Finkelstein, owner of the political newspaper The Hill, and his wife recently paid $5.6 million for a condo in West Palm Beach.

And in July, an auto insurance chief bought a waterfront mansion for $10.2 million.