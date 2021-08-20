After 18 years of living on the Coral Gables waterfront, developer Wayne Rosen and his wife Evelyn sold their half-acre homestead for $7 million.

Two Aces Holding Corp., an entity managed by Palmetto Bay-based roofing contractor Isaias Del Sol, bought the house at 277 Galeon Court in Coral Gables, records show.

The property features a 7,617-square-foot house with six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and one half-bathroom, a pool, Jacuzzi and boat dock. It was built in 2000. The Rosens paid $3.1 million for the home in 2003, according to records.

Wayne Rosen is the owner of Coral Gables-based Shores Development, which has been building houses, townhomes and condominiums in south Miami-Dade, including Palmetto Bay and Homestead, for 35 years. His company has done deals with Lennar, Shoma Group and Landstar.

Recently, Del Sol’s entity sold three warehouses totaling 12,241 square feet in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood for $11 million, records show. Del Sol put the properties at 2021, 2033, 2035 and 2039 Northwest First Place up for sale in 2016. He and his wife, Sarah Del Sol, assembled the sites in 2001 and 2002 for a combined $295,000. So the couple originally paid $24 a square foot for the warehouses and sold the properties roughly two decades later for $898 a square foot.

According to records, the Rosens still own a four-bedroom house with a pool across the street from 277 Galeon Court. The couple paid $2.3 million in 2016 for the 6,979 square foot home.

A flurry of Coral Gables waterfront properties have sold in recent months. In June, cigar mogul Christian Eiroa bought a teardown home at 70 Casuarina Concourse in Gables Estates for $9 million. The sellers were Armando Codina and his wife, Margarita.

Also in June, Juan Reinaldo Perez and Zoila Perez sold a waterfront home at 380 Isla Dorada Boulevard in Coral Gables’ Cocoplum neighborhood to the owners of Del Toro Insurance. Angel and Elena Del Toro paid $5.7 million for the mansion. And wealth manager Miguel F. Duenas and his wife bought a waterfront estate at 9385 Balada Street for $14.6 million from Jose I. and Elizabeth J. Garcia.