Open Menu

South Miami-Dade developer Wayne Rosen sells waterfront Coral Gables home for $7M

Company managed by Isaias Del Sol bought the house

Miami /
Aug.August 20, 2021 01:32 PM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
South Miami-Dade developer Wayne Rosen sells waterfront Coral Gables home for $7M

The property at 277 Galeon Court and Wayne Rosen (Google Maps, Shores Development)

After 18 years of living on the Coral Gables waterfront, developer Wayne Rosen and his wife Evelyn sold their half-acre homestead for $7 million.

Two Aces Holding Corp., an entity managed by Palmetto Bay-based roofing contractor Isaias Del Sol, bought the house at 277 Galeon Court in Coral Gables, records show.

The property features a 7,617-square-foot house with six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and one half-bathroom, a pool, Jacuzzi and boat dock. It was built in 2000. The Rosens paid $3.1 million for the home in 2003, according to records.

Wayne Rosen is the owner of Coral Gables-based Shores Development, which has been building houses, townhomes and condominiums in south Miami-Dade, including Palmetto Bay and Homestead, for 35 years. His company has done deals with Lennar, Shoma Group and Landstar.

Recently, Del Sol’s entity sold three warehouses totaling 12,241 square feet in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood for $11 million, records show. Del Sol put the properties at 2021, 2033, 2035 and 2039 Northwest First Place up for sale in 2016. He and his wife, Sarah Del Sol, assembled the sites in 2001 and 2002 for a combined $295,000. So the couple originally paid $24 a square foot for the warehouses and sold the properties roughly two decades later for $898 a square foot.

According to records, the Rosens still own a four-bedroom house with a pool across the street from 277 Galeon Court. The couple paid $2.3 million in 2016 for the 6,979 square foot home.

A flurry of Coral Gables waterfront properties have sold in recent months. In June, cigar mogul Christian Eiroa bought a teardown home at 70 Casuarina Concourse in Gables Estates for $9 million. The sellers were Armando Codina and his wife, Margarita.

Also in June, Juan Reinaldo Perez and Zoila Perez sold a waterfront home at 380 Isla Dorada Boulevard in Coral Gables’ Cocoplum neighborhood to the owners of Del Toro Insurance. Angel and Elena Del Toro paid $5.7 million for the mansion. And wealth manager Miguel F. Duenas and his wife bought a waterfront estate at 9385 Balada Street for $14.6 million from Jose I. and Elizabeth J. Garcia.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    coral gableshome sales

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Rockstar Energy founder Russ Weiner pumps $35M into purchase of waterfront Miami Beach properties
    Rockstar Energy founder Russ Weiner pumps $35M into purchase of waterfront Miami Beach properties
    Rockstar Energy founder Russ Weiner pumps $35M into purchase of waterfront Miami Beach properties
    The five bedroom Palm Beach mansion (Realtor via Douglas Elliman)
    SafeCard Services founder sells Palm Beach home for $22M
    SafeCard Services founder sells Palm Beach home for $22M
    Allen Morris and Spencer Morris with renderings of Ponce Park Residences in Coral Gables (Oppenheim Architecture)
    That’s a hard no: Coral Gables board rejects Allen Morris development near The Plaza megaproject amid public outcry
    That’s a hard no: Coral Gables board rejects Allen Morris development near The Plaza megaproject amid public outcry
    Marc Fisher and the West Palm Beach home (Getty, Douglas Elliman)
    Shoe mogul Marc Fisher buys waterfront West Palm Beach mansion
    Shoe mogul Marc Fisher buys waterfront West Palm Beach mansion
    Brenda Nestor with 39 Palm Avenue in Miami Beach (Getty, Compass via Coldwell Banker Realty)
    Ex-girlfriend of late corporate raider Victor Posner sells Miami Beach mansion for $20M
    Ex-girlfriend of late corporate raider Victor Posner sells Miami Beach mansion for $20M
    (Brigitte Lina Group with ONE Sotheby's International Realty)
    Flipping frenzy? Oceanfront Golden Beach home sells for nearly 45% more in 8 months
    Flipping frenzy? Oceanfront Golden Beach home sells for nearly 45% more in 8 months
    915 and 920 Palermo Avenue in Coral Gables
    Shoma Group co-founder picks up Coral Gables apartment complex for $8M
    Shoma Group co-founder picks up Coral Gables apartment complex for $8M
    Medical Properties Trust CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. with North Shore Medical Center (WikiMedia via John Nuno)
    Medical Properties Trust expands South Florida portfolio with $276M buy
    Medical Properties Trust expands South Florida portfolio with $276M buy
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.