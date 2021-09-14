Open Menu

Reggaeton artist Nicky Jam picks up downtown Miami condo

He sold his Palm Island home earlier this year for $3.1M

Miami
Sep.September 14, 2021 06:00 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Nicky Jame and One Thousand Museum (Getty, One Thousand Museum)

Singer, songwriter and rapper Nicky Jam has a new pad in downtown Miami.

The reggaeton artist, whose real name is Nick Rivera Caminero, paid $6 million for a 4,600-square-foot unit at One Thousand Museum, the luxury condo tower designed by the late Pritzker-prize-winning architect Zaha Hadid.

Caminero, who has collaborated with artists such as J Balvin and Daddy Yankee, purchased the condo just months after selling his Miami Beach home on Palm Island for $3.1 million.

The half-floor unit, with five bedrooms and five bathrooms, at 1000 Biscayne Boulevard, features Italian walk-in closets, Crestron home automation and lighting designed by German light designer Uli Petzold, according to a press release. The building includes an aquatic center with a pool, a sky lounge and a rooftop helipad.

The unit is likely on the 16th floor, with Green House Domestic Holdings Four LLC as the seller. State records show the company is led by Humberto Bethencourt. It previously sold for $4.5 million in 2019.

Tony Rodriguez-Tellaheche of Prestige Realty Group represented Caminero. Darin Feldman from Insignia International Properties represented the seller.

David and Victoria Beckham own a unit at One Thousand Museum, where residents also include hospitality mogul David Grutman.

Earlier this year, the tower’s developers, Louis Birdman, Gilberto Bomeny, Kevin Venger and partners Gregg Covin and Todd Glaser, closed on a $90 million condo inventory loan from Cirrus Real Estate Partners. The closing came less than three weeks after an entity led by the Reuben Brothers filed a foreclosure lawsuit against the developers.





