Major League Baseball player Asdrúbal Cabrera sold his Southwest Ranches mansion for $7.4 million.

Records show the Cincinnati Reds third baseman sold the house at 1700 Stratford Court to a Delaware-registered entity. Cabrera and his wife Lismar Del Valle Barrios bought the 2.6-acre property in 2016 for $1 million. The two-story, modern home was built last year.

Cabrera made his major league debut in 2007 with the Cleveland Indians and has played for eight teams, including the New York Mets from 2015 to 2018.

Designed by architecture firm Choeff Levy Fishman and built by custom home developer Landmark Custom Homes, the 9,300-square-foot mansion has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.

Giselle Bonetti with Coldwell Banker, who represented the sellers, said the property sold for $791 a square foot, setting the record for highest price per square foot in Landmark Ranch Estates, the only gated community in Southwest Ranches where celebrities and athletes have set up homesteads.

“A lot of these young athletes want to be in close proximity to Miami and Fort Lauderdale, but want the privacy that lets them get up and work out on their own property,” Bonetti said. “This house sits on a private preserve, and the way the architect laid it out, every single room has unobstructed views of the most beautiful sunsets you will ever see. That is what really sold this house.”

Miguel Serrano with Douglas Elliman, who is the exclusive listing agent for developer Landmark, represented the buyer. Serrano said his clients had been house hunting for about six months, including looking at modern waterfront homes east of I-95.

“They saw this house and understood it was a great value,” Serrano said. “As the market has become so frenzied and competitive, buyers are opening up to the possibility of looking inland to suburbia for these kinds of special offerings.”

Serrano said modern custom homes by Landmark range from $6 million to $16 million. “Those prices are 40 percent less than a similar-sized home in Miami Beach,” he said. “They sacrifice the Intracoastal, but they get more land.”

In August, Miami Dolphins linebacker Kyle Van Noy and his wife bought a 2.3-acre property with a six-bedroom home in Landmark Ranches for $2.6 million. Last year, former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall, who also played for the Dolphins, sold his Landmark Estates mansion for $4.3 million. The property is near Cabrera’s mansion.