Open Menu

Jeff Gordon’s former Boca Raton mansion lists for $42M

Gordon won three of four NASCAR championships while living there

Miami Weekend Edition /
Nov.November 13, 2021 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Jeff Gordon and the Boca Raton home (Getty, Realtor.com via Premier Estate Properties)

Jeff Gordon and the Boca Raton home (Getty, Realtor.com via Premier Estate Properties)

NASCAR Hall-of-Fame Jeff Gordon’s former Boca Raton mansion is on the market for $42 million, complete with a 20-car motor court and an auto museum.

Gordon owned the 16,500-square-foot mansion from 1997 to 2003, during the height of his career when he won three of his four NASCAR Cup Series championships. He sold the home for $13.3 million and it was on and off the market between 2009 and 2014, asking between $20.9 million and $15.5 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Hamister Group founder Mark Hamister, who died earlier this year, bought it for $12.5 million in 2014,. His son, Hamister CEO Daniel Hamister, is the owner.

(Realtor.com via Premier Estate Properties)

(Realtor.com via Premier Estate Properties)

The seven-bedroom home has a mix of Mediterranean styling and contemporary features, including a double-height bank of windows in the main living room that overlook the Atlantic Ocean.

A listing from Premier Estate Properties Inc.’s Joseph Liguori describes the home as inspired by the Cap D’Antibes area of the French Riviera.

Amenities include a gym, theater room and a club room with a wet bar and billiards table. The Hamisters added a six-car garage to the property. Hamister wants to sell the property with all of the furniture included.

The rear of the home features an infinity-edge swimming pool and a private walkway leading to the beach. The property totals about an acre.

A deal near Hamister’s asking price would be among the pricier deals to close in Boca Raton this year. Only a handful of properties have sold for more than $30 million in the seaside city.

Several properties have sold for more than $20 million. New York Mets owner Steven Cohen paid $21.6 million for a 31,000-square-foot home in a nearby unincorporated region in August. The average sales price in the area was just over $9.8 million.

[WSJ] — Dennis Lynch 




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    boca ratonCelebrity Real Estatesouth florida

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Lisa Hochstein and "Boob God" Leonard Hochstein, Nicky Jam and the property (Getty)
    “Boob God” plastic surgeon Leonard Hochstein sues Nicky Jam over home video shoot on Star Island
    “Boob God” plastic surgeon Leonard Hochstein sues Nicky Jam over home video shoot on Star Island
    GL Homes drives home $66M deal for Boca Raton golf course
    GL Homes drives home $66M deal for Boca Raton golf course
    GL Homes drives home $66M deal for Boca Raton golf course
    RLTY Capital's Briggs Elwell and Ryan Serhant  
    Commission advance startup backed by Serhant launches in South Florida
    Commission advance startup backed by Serhant launches in South Florida
    Cash him outside: Music manager who reps Bhad Bhabie buys waterfront Miami Beach home
    Cash him outside: Music manager who reps Bhad Bhabie buys waterfront Miami Beach home
    Cash him outside: Music manager who reps Bhad Bhabie buys waterfront Miami Beach home
    Axonic Properties' Jonathan Shectman and 22511 Southwest 66th Avenue (Axonic Properties, Google Maps)
    LA firm buys former condo building near Boca Raton for $43M
    LA firm buys former condo building near Boca Raton for $43M
    Steve Stoute and the Pine Tree Drive Circle mansion (Getty)
    Music exec Steve Stoute behind $28M Miami Beach deal: sources
    Music exec Steve Stoute behind $28M Miami Beach deal: sources
    Windstar Cruises president Chris Prelog with Doral Concourse (MG3 Group, Windstar)
    Lease roundup: Cruise line moving HQ to Doral, tech firm inks Wynwood lease
    Lease roundup: Cruise line moving HQ to Doral, tech firm inks Wynwood lease
    Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa buys a waterfront Fort Lauderdale house for $6M (Daniel Petroni Photography, Getty)
    $6M play: Los Angeles Chargers’ Joey Bosa picks up waterfront Fort Lauderdale home
    $6M play: Los Angeles Chargers’ Joey Bosa picks up waterfront Fort Lauderdale home
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.