Open Menu

Cannabis and crypto investor flips waterfront Bay Point mansion for record $18M

Craig Bridgman sold his house after six months for an extra $1M

Miami /
Nov.November 17, 2021 04:30 PM
By Adam Farence
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

A photo illustration of 580 Sabal Palm Road in Miami, FL (Carma Connected, iStock)

A cannabis and crypto investor flipped his waterfront Bay Point mansion for $18 million — $1 million more than its purchase price six months ago.

Craig Bridgman, a private equity investor, sold the home at 580 Sabal Palm Road in Miami, according to records. His entity, Cambridge Capital of Miami LLC, which was created in March, sold the mansion to 580 Sabal Palm Road, a Delaware LLC, records show.

Bridgman had purchased the property in April for $16.9 million, records show. He bought the home from “Million Dollar Listing Miami” star Chad Carroll, according to published reports.

The 11,485-square-foot mansion was built by luxury home builders MV Group USA last year. It was designed by Miami based architect firm Kobi Karp, according to a release. Borges+Associates designed the interiors. Manny Varas, president and CEO of MV Group USA confirmed that Bridgman is a cannabis and crypto investor, which is also cited in published reports.

The two-story house has six bedrooms, eight-and-a-half bathrooms and sits on little more than half an acre, according to Realtor.com. It features a four-car garage, wine cellar and glass elevator. The backyard has a lap pool and chef’s summer kitchen.

The strength of the luxury home market shows no signs of waning, and Bay Point is becoming one of the latest hot neighborhoods. Click around the interactive map below to see more information about home sales in Bay Point.

In September, singer Joe Jonas and “Game of Thrones” actress Sophie Turner bought a Bay Point mansion at 4400 Island Road for $11 million.

In May, Goldman Properties CEO Jessica Goldman Srebnick and her husband Scott Srebnick bought – through an LLC – a mansion at 4511 Lake Road in Bay Point for $9.2 million.

And in December, former Goldman Sachs executive Stuart Rothenberg and his wife Pamela bought a Bay Point home at 4731 Lake Road for $11 million.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Bay Pointchad carrollMiami-Dade County

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Eighty Seven Park and Champlain Towers South (Getty)
    Terra’s Eighty Seven Park construction next to Champlain Towers South led to collapse, lawsuit alleges
    Terra’s Eighty Seven Park construction next to Champlain Towers South led to collapse, lawsuit alleges
    $5M closing at Ritz-Carlton Miami Beach tops Miami-Dade weekly condo sales
    $5M closing at Ritz-Carlton Miami Beach tops Miami-Dade weekly condo sales
    $5M closing at Ritz-Carlton Miami Beach tops Miami-Dade weekly condo sales
    A-Rod, ex-brother-in-law skip trial, settle dispute over multifamily empire
    A-Rod, ex-brother-in-law skip trial, settle dispute over multifamily empire
    A-Rod, ex-brother-in-law skip trial, settle dispute over multifamily empire
    A rendering of the project with Related's Jorge Pérez and Jon Paul Pérez (Chisholm Architects)
    Jorge Pérez’s Related Group buys Princeton apartment dev site for $8M
    Jorge Pérez’s Related Group buys Princeton apartment dev site for $8M
    4705 NW 183rd Street and 4500 NW 183rd Street complexes (LoopNet)
    Brooklyn investment group buys two Miami Gardens shopping centers for $47M
    Brooklyn investment group buys two Miami Gardens shopping centers for $47M
    Las Vegas developer bets on hot multifamily market with first Miami ground-up project
    Las Vegas developer bets on hot multifamily market with first Miami ground-up project
    Las Vegas developer bets on hot multifamily market with first Miami ground-up project
    Raimundo Onetto, CEO of Alta Developers, with a rendering of the project (Behar Font & Partners, Alta)
    More apartments on tap: Alta nabs $77M loan for project near Pinecrest
    More apartments on tap: Alta nabs $77M loan for project near Pinecrest
    The most expensive sale was at Palazzo Del Mare (Rivero Real Estate)
    $14M closing on Fisher Island tops Miami-Dade weekly condo sales
    $14M closing on Fisher Island tops Miami-Dade weekly condo sales
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.