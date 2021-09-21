Singer Joe Jonas and “Game of Thrones” actress Sophie Turner can finally eat cake by the bay after purchasing a Miami mansion.

The celebrity couple paid $11 million for the waterfront home at 4400 Island Road in Miami’s Bay Point community, The Real Deal has learned. The house previously belonged to Cuban-American musician Willy Chirino.

The purchase comes three months after the couple listed their 15,000-square-foot Encino mansion for $16.8 million. They’ve spent time in Miami, too. The Jonas Brothers filmed their music video for “Cool” in 2019.

The 10,416-square-foot Miami mansion, with six bedrooms and eight and a half bathrooms, sits on a 0.4-acre lot. It was recently renovated and features indoor gardens, a koi pond, wine cellar, fireplace and pool.

The sellers are Luis Arguello Jr. and Sylvia Chamorro.

The property was listed in September 2020 for nearly $12 million. Dina Goldentayer of Douglas Elliman co-listed the house with Chamorro. Carl Gambino of Compass represented the buyer. Gambino did not respond to a request for comment. Goldentayer and Elliman declined to comment.

Built in 1980, the house last sold in 2014 for $4.2 million. Chirino owned it between 1992 and 2014, according to property records. Arguello, the seller, is chairperson and CEO of DemeTech, a Miami-based maker of surgical sutures, mesh and bone wax.

Bay Point, north of downtown Miami and the Miami Design District, has seen a bump in high-end home sales. In December, a former Goldman Sachs executive bought a waterfront home in the neighborhood for $11.3 million, setting a record for the community. That record was surpassed in May with the $17.4 million sale of 580 Sabal Palm Road.

Also in May, Jessica Goldman Srebnick and her husband, Scott Srebnick, sold their Miami Beach house and purchased a Bay Point home for $9.2 million.