Open Menu

Homebuilder sells his waterfront Boca manse for $22M

Morris Flancbaum and his wife paid $16.5M in 2019 for the house on a 1.62-acre lot

Miami /
Nov.November 30, 2021 11:30 AM
By Adam Farence
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Homebuilder sells his waterfront Boca manse for $22M

250 NE 5th Ave, Boca Raton and Morris Flancbaum, president of Colts Neck Associates (Realtor, Colts Neck Associates)

A luxury homebuilder and his wife sold a waterfront Boca Raton mansion for $22 million.

Morris Flancbaum, president of Colts Neck, New Jersey-based custom homebuilder Colts Neck Associates, and his wife, Susan Rizzuto, sold the waterfront home at 250 Northeast Fifth Avenue. The buyer is 250 NE 5th Avenue Land Trust, with attorney Gregory S. Gefen as trustee, records show.

The 10,538-square-foot mansion, with seven bedrooms and a four-car garage, sold off-market, according to Realtor.com.

The home was originally built in 1962 and renovated in the early 2000s, records show. It sits on a 1.62-acre lot and features marble floors, a private dock in a no wake zone, summer kitchen and wine room.

Flancbaum and Rizzuto bought the home in 2019 for $16.5 million, and held homestead exemptions on the property, records show.

Flancbaum’s company specializes in waterfront development, and has created custom home communities in several cities in New Jersey, including Marlboro, Colts Neck, North Howell, Brick, Manalapan, Millstone and Toms River, according to the company’s website. It also built the CuisinArt Resort & Spa in Anguilla in the Caribbean.

The $5.5 million two-year price boost for his Boca Raton mansion reflects surging demand for waterfront homes, as the uber wealthy continue to move to South Florida.

Earlier this month, former race car driver Jeff Gordon’s former Boca Raton mansion went on the market for $42 million. Gordon owned the 16,500-square-foot mansion from 1997 to 2003.

In August, billionaire Mets owner Steven Cohen bought a 31,000-square-foot, seven-bedroom estate for almost $22 million near Boca Raton. It had sold several months earlier for $19 million.

Also in August, another professional race car driver, Jason McCarthy, and his wife, Newsha McCarthy, bought an 11,753-square-foot Boca Raton mansion for $19 million.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    boca ratonhome salespalm beach county

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    South Florida by the numbers: Winter sports heat up market
    South Florida by the numbers: Winter sports heat up market
    South Florida by the numbers: Winter sports heat up market
    Boca Raton office buildings sell in separate trades for $49M
    Boca Raton office buildings sell in separate trades for $49M
    Boca Raton office buildings sell in separate trades for $49M
    Vineyard owner sells Venetian Islands home to investment firm founder for $15M
    Vineyard owner sells Venetian Islands home to investment firm founder for $15M
    Vineyard owner sells Venetian Islands home to investment firm founder for $15M
    Westlake approves Adrenaline World entertainment complex, retail center
    Westlake approves Adrenaline World entertainment complex, retail center
    Westlake approves Adrenaline World entertainment complex, retail center
    Corcoran’s Julian Johnston, Luxe Living Realty’s Dora Puig, One Sotheby’s’ Jeff Miller, Douglas Elliman’s Dina Goldentayer and Douglas Elliman’s Oren Alexander
    WATCH: Top luxury brokers go head to head at TRD’s Miami event
    WATCH: Top luxury brokers go head to head at TRD’s Miami event
    Chad Carroll sells waterfront Hallandale Beach home for record $5M
    Chad Carroll sells waterfront Hallandale Beach home for record $5M
    Chad Carroll sells waterfront Hallandale Beach home for record $5M
    David and Celia Centner with the Palm Island mansion (Getty, Compass)
    Controversial Centner Academy owners revealed as buyers of $28M Palm Island mansion
    Controversial Centner Academy owners revealed as buyers of $28M Palm Island mansion
    American Commercial Realty buys North Palm Beach property for $36M
    American Commercial Realty buys North Palm Beach property for $36M
    American Commercial Realty buys North Palm Beach property for $36M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.