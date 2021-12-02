Open Menu

Gomez Development scores $45M loan to build Aventura medical building

Marlon Gomez’s firm purchased development site in October for $19M

Miami /
Dec.December 02, 2021 05:30 PM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Gomez Development scores $45M loan to build Aventura medical building

Rendering of the development site at 21291 Northeast 28th Avenue in Aventura and Gomez Development Group principal Marlon Gomez. (Gomez Development Group)

After closing on an Aventura site, developer Marlon Gomez’s firm secured a $45 million loan to build a medical office building on the property.

Miami-based Gomez Development Group plans to use the proceeds from the Parkview Financial loan to build a speculative 142,000-square-foot, seven-story project at 21291 Northeast 28th Avenue, according to a press release. The property is adjacent to Aventura Hospital and Medical Center.

A Gomez affiliate paid $19 million for the 1.63-acre site in October, according to records. The seller was Aventura Medical Center LLC, managed by Miguel Carlos Cadet, which retained an investment stake in the proposed project.

Gomez plans to break ground next year on the new building, which will also have a four-level parking garage with 346 spaces, the press release states. The developer plans to finish construction by the fourth quarter of 2022.

In a statement, Parkview Financial founder and CEO Paul Rahimian said his company provided the loan because it was a compelling financing opportunity on behalf of an “experienced local borrower.”

Gomez is currently co-developing a 425-unit multifamily building with ground-floor retail in Miami’s Spring Gardens neighborhood. Gomez and his partners Emir Dereli and Jason Susar paid $17 million for the 68,000-square-foot assemblage in 2019.

Gomez’s firm also built Fontaine Parc, a 133-unit, mid-rise apartment building in the Fontainebleau area of Miami.

Since launching a real estate debt fund in 2015, Parkview has executed more than $2.5 billion in financing for multifamily, retail, office, industrial and mixed-use projects, the release states.

The market fundamentals in and around Aventura continue to be solid, with growth from both residential and business standpoints, Rahimian added. Nearby, Rieber Development plans to build an assisted living facility with medical offices and retail, called 1212 Aventura. The developer just scored an $83.8 million construction loan for the project.

South Florida’s medical office buildings are in hot demand. In October, Forte Capital Management paid $11 million for a Hollywood medical office building adjacent to Memorial Regional Hospital South. The same month, Irvine, California-based IRA Capital picked up a single-story outpatient center in Boca Raton for $16 million.

In September, a two-story office building traded in a $17.2 million deal involving two affiliates of Montecito Medical Real Estate. And Healthcare Trust of America bought the 1905 Medical Center in Boca Raton for $50 million.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    aventuraconstruction loansmedical officesMiami-Dade Countyoffice marketSouth Florida Office Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Melo Group buying entire block in Miami’s Arts & Entertainment District for $105M to build resi towers
    Melo Group buying entire block in Miami’s Arts & Entertainment District for $105M to build resi towers
    Melo Group buying entire block in Miami’s Arts & Entertainment District for $105M to build resi towers
    JV buys West Palm Beach office building for $13M
    JV buys West Palm Beach office building for $13M
    JV buys West Palm Beach office building for $13M
    Aventura assisted living and medical offices project scores $84M construction loan
    Aventura assisted living and medical offices project scores $84M construction loan
    Aventura assisted living and medical offices project scores $84M construction loan
    Miami-Dade County slapped with ethics complaint over approval of 550-home Calusa project
    Miami-Dade County slapped with ethics complaint over approval of 550-home Calusa project
    Miami-Dade County slapped with ethics complaint over approval of 550-home Calusa project
    Sergio Pino of Century Homebuilders Group and the church (Century Homebuilders, Facebook via St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church - MIAMI FL)
    On holy ground: Sergio Pino’s Century Homebuilders plans apartments, school on Coral Gables church site
    On holy ground: Sergio Pino’s Century Homebuilders plans apartments, school on Coral Gables church site
    Developer Thomas Conway and the Little River location (Google Maps, Qualcon)
    Thomas Conway’s Qualcon eyes mixed-income apartment project in Little River Opportunity Zone
    Thomas Conway’s Qualcon eyes mixed-income apartment project in Little River Opportunity Zone
    (Murano at Portofino)
    Murano at Portofino closing tops weekly condo sales in Miami-Dade
    Murano at Portofino closing tops weekly condo sales in Miami-Dade
    Michael Huffington and the condo building (Getty, Eighty Seven Park)
    Michael Huffington sells Eighty Seven Park condo for $11M a year after purchase
    Michael Huffington sells Eighty Seven Park condo for $11M a year after purchase
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.