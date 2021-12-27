Open Menu

IT services company founder and horse lover buys Wellington spec home for $8M

7k sq ft home was built last year

Miami /
Dec.December 27, 2021 01:30 PM
By Adam Farence
2520 Cypress Island Court (Realtor)

2520 Cypress Island Court (Realtor)

The founder of an IT services company who is an equestrian aficionado bought a waterfront spec home in Wellington for $8.2 million.

Estate Homes by Stock LLC, managed by Brian K. Stock sold the house at 2520 Cypress Island Court to Francis X. Ahearn and his wife, Lisa Ahearn, according to records.

Francis Ahearn is the founder of New York City-based BCM One and serves on its board of directors. Ahean and his wife also own Esperanza Imports, a Wellington-based company focused on training horses for championships.

2520 Cypress Island Court (Realtor)

The seller, Estate Homes by Stock LLC, is a Florida corporation led by Brian K. Stock, which is tied to Naples-based Stock Development. Stock Development builds multifamily, residential and commercial projects throughout Florida. Estate Homes by Stock bought the property in 2018 for $1.5 million, records show.

Carol Sollak with Engel & Völkers brokered the latest sale.

Built last year, the 7,156-square-foot house sits on more than half an acre. It has five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, two half-bathrooms and a split five-car garage, according to Realtor.com.

This is the third sale this year in South Florida involving Estate Homes by Stock LLC. In February, the company sold a newly built house at 12549 Cypress Island Way in Wellington to Patrick Galley, CEO and CIO of Chicago-based RiverNorth Capital Management and his wife, Cindy Galley, for $6.2 million.

Also in February, the company bought the 1.2-acre oceanfront property at 965 North Ocean Boulevard in Palm Beach for $34.2 million.

This most recent sale underscores the continued strength of South Florida’s luxury housing market. The number of residential sales in South Florida — including Wellington — of $10 million or more rose exponentially from December 2020 to November 2021, topping that of the previous two years combined, according to an analysis by The Real Deal.

Among other recent sales in Wellington, Boston Bruins co-owner Louis Jacobs and his wife, Joan Jacobs, bought an equestrian estate for $11 million at 4827 South 125th Avenue in October.

Also in October, Nancy Malnik, who is married to The Forge co-founder Alvin Malnik, bought a Wellington equestrian estate for $12.3 million.




