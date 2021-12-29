Open Menu

Seagis picks up Doral industrial properties for $29M

Philadelphia firm now owns 113 industrial buildings in South Florida

Miami /
Dec.December 29, 2021 03:30 PM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Bradlee Lord, vice president, Seagis Property Group, in front of 3075 NW 107th Avenue (left) and 9700 NW 17th Street (right) (DiGiacomo Group, Cornell University Athletics, LoopNet)

Seagis Property Group continued its South Florida buying binge by acquiring two Doral industrial properties in separate deals totaling $28.6 million.

The Philadelphia-based industrial real estate firm now owns 113 warehouse properties with more than 6 million square feet of space in South Florida, according to a press release.

In the first deal, an affiliate of Seagis paid $15.6 million for an 80,000-square-foot industrial park at 3075 Northwest 107th Avenue, records show. The deal breaks down to $195 a square foot.

Seller AllPlus Computer Systems bought the property for $10.8 million in 2007, records show. The industrial facility was built in 1995. Roger Zuniga and Stephen J. DiGiacomo with DiGiacomo Group represented AllPlus, which is relocating to another Doral industrial property owned by Brookfield Properties, according to the release.

Allplus decided it was the right time to sell due a lack of inventory and continued demand for e-commerce distribution centers, Zuniga said in a statement.

In the second deal, Seagis bought a 57,202-square-foot distribution facility at 9700 Northwest 17th Street for $13 million, or $227 per foot, according to sources.

9700 Investment LLC, which is managed by David and Joseph Perez, sold the property. The Perez family owns a Doral-based cigar and tobacco making company. In 2001, they paid $3.6 million for the warehouse, which was completed in 1997, records show.

In a statement, Seagis Vice President Bradlee Lord said the building is set up for one or two tenants. The property will be immediately marketed for leasing, Lord added.

In 2021, Seagis closed on $238 million worth of real estate acquisitions in New Jersey, New York City and South Florida, the release states.

Earlier this month, Seagis dropped $29.5 million for a warehouse development site near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The company also bought a warehouse near Miami Gardens for $8 million in October, and another Doral facility for $19.4 million in September.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    doralindustrialmiami dadeSouth Florida Industrial Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Clockwise from left: 10205 Northwest 19th Street in Miami, 4310 Northwest 215th Street in Miami Gardens and 8801 Northwest 87th Avenue in Miami
    Here are South Florida’s biggest industrial leases of 2021
    Here are South Florida’s biggest industrial leases of 2021
    JSB Capital buys Doral apartment complex for $255M
    JSB Capital buys Doral apartment complex for $255M
    JSB Capital buys Doral apartment complex for $255M
    Shoma, Related sell Park Square at Doral dev site for $16M, buyer plans multifamily project
    Shoma, Related sell Park Square at Doral dev site for $16M, buyer plans multifamily project
    Shoma, Related sell Park Square at Doral dev site for $16M, buyer plans multifamily project
    Ivy Realty sells Miami-Dade freezer facilities to New York firms for $74M
    Ivy Realty sells Miami-Dade freezer facilities to New York firms for $74M
    Ivy Realty sells Miami-Dade freezer facilities to New York firms for $74M
    GLP Capital Partners CEO Alan Yang and Modlo Logistics Center (GLP)
    Industrial strength: GLP Capital Partners scores $64M construction loan for Doral logistics project
    Industrial strength: GLP Capital Partners scores $64M construction loan for Doral logistics project
    Univista Insurance founders drop $48M for Le Jeune Road office buildings
    Univista Insurance founders drop $48M for Le Jeune Road office buildings
    Univista Insurance founders drop $48M for Le Jeune Road office buildings
    Deepak Khosa and the apartment complex (Cushman & Wakefield, Khosa)
    Deepak Khosa nabs Homestead apartment complex for $11M
    Deepak Khosa nabs Homestead apartment complex for $11M
    IMC Equity grabs another Hialeah office building for $15M
    IMC Equity grabs another Hialeah office building for $15M
    IMC Equity grabs another Hialeah office building for $15M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.