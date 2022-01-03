Open Menu

Family of Real Housewife’s ex-husband buys South Beach retail building for $7M

12K sf building will be converted to office space with a retail component

Miami /
Jan.January 03, 2022 03:32 PM
By Adam Farence
The Gebbia family and 653 Collins Ave, (L-R) John Gebbia Jr., David Gebbia, John Gebbia Sr., Richard Gebbia (Loopnet)

The Gebbia family, owners of Siebert Financial and once linked to the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” bought a retail building in South Beach for $6.8 million.

The property at 653 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach will serve as the Florida headquarters for Siebert Financial and Rise Financial, according to Katrina Campins of the Campins Company, who represented the Gebbias, along with Mauricio Zapata and Lyle Chariff of Chariff Realty Group.

Charles Silver from Big Box Broker represented the seller, City National Bank of Florida Trust.

The Gebbias plan to turn the 12,000-square-foot Miami Beach building into offices with a retail component, Campins said. They have retained Jacob Lapp and David Forstadt, owners of Lionel William Consulting & Design, to redesign the space, inspired by the Art Deco aesthetic synonymous with the area.

“The Gebbia family understands the value of being in Miami Beach for their businesses, as well as a real estate investment,” Campins wrote in an email.

Campins also helped the Gebbia family relocate to South Florida from California.

In early December, David Gebbia, the ex-husband of Real Housewife of Beverly Hills Carlton Gebbia, and CEO of Siebert Financial subsidiary Stockcross Financial Services, bought a Palm Island home under construction for $5.8 million, setting a record for a non-waterfront house on the island.

Gebbia and his British ex-wife were featured in the 2014 season of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” where she proclaimed herself a witch practicing Wiccan, a nature-based pagan belief system founded in the mid-20th century. One of her fellow castmates believed her husband became ill during filming because she practiced witchcraft, according to published reports. At the time, the family lived in a Gothic mansion with a cross-shaped pool.

David Gebbia filed for divorce in November 2017, and it was finalized in September 2018, after about 18 years of marriage, according to published reports.

The Palm Island purchase was the latest in a series of non-waterfront residential homes selling for more than $5 million.

In October 2020, Campins helped Gebbia’s father, John Gebbia Sr. and his wife, Gloria Gebbia, buy a Fort Lauderdale home at 500 Desota Drive, for $7.9 million.




