Boris Brault, CEO of two digital device manufacturing companies, bought a Brickell Key condo in Miami for $7.8 million.

Brault acquired unit 3204 in Asia Brickell Key at 900 Brickell Key Boulevard, according to records. Brault financed the purchase with a $5.8 million loan provided by the seller, Darko Dejanovic, interim CEO of Solera Holdings, a risk management and asset protection software company based in Westlake, Texas.

In 2019, Dejanovic paid $6.6 million for the 4,834-square-foot condo with four bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms, records show. Asia Brickell Key is a waterfront 36-story tower completed in 2008 by Swire Properties.

The tower has 123 units that come with 12-foot-high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, Italian-designer wood cabinetry, granite countertops, kitchen appliances by Miele and SubZero, a private storage room adjacent to each unit and balconies, according to an online listing. The property’s amenities include a fitness center, a full-service concierge, a swimming pool, hot tub, tennis court and 24-hour valet parking service.

Brault is CEO of Lexon, a French company that designs electronics, including LED lamps, chargers and bluetooth speakers, as well as MyKronoz, a Swiss company that manufactures wearable devices such as phone watches and ear buds. Brault is also CEO of The BOW Group, the parent company of Lexon and Mykronoz.

Brault is the latest high-profile tech executive to dive into South Florida’s sizzling residential market. Recently, mobile messaging app Attentive CEO Brian Long and his wife, New York Times reporter and producer Elizabeth Day, dropped $19.8 million for a Coral Gables waterfront mansion. Last month, Ivan Soto-Wright, co-founder and CEO of cryptocurrency company MoonPay, shelled out $38 million for former Miami Heat star Chris Bosh’s waterfront mansion on North Bay Road in Miami Beach.

A recent report by the Miami Downtown Development Authority shows condo sales in downtown Miami and Brickell are on the rise again after taking a hit during the start of the pandemic. The average price for a condo creeped up to $607,000 in the second quarter of last year, compared to $553,000 during the same period in 2020, according to the report, which was created by Lambert Advisory.