Open Menu

Cofresi Group joins Fortune International from Dezer Development

Husband-and-wife team handled $500M in sales at Armani/Casa, Porsche Design

Miami /
Jan.January 13, 2022 11:32 AM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Eduardo Cofresi, Edgardo Defortuna and Luciene Cofresi

Eduardo Cofresi, Edgardo Defortuna and Luciene Cofresi

UPDATED, Jan. 13, 5:40 p.m.: A new development sales team joined Fortune International Group to work on Related Group’s Baccarat Residences Miami, The Real Deal has learned.

The Cofresi Group, led by Eduardo and Luciene Cofresi, had been with Dezer Development for more than a decade. Most recently, the group worked on sales of the Residences by Armani/Casa and Porsche Design Tower. They sold $250 million worth of condos at each project, and have $2 billion in sales over their careers, according to a spokesperson.

Brokerages in South Florida have been bulking up their new development sales divisions as developers release new projects across Miami-Dade and into Broward and Palm Beach counties. The Catena Group, a former Fortune team, joined One Sotheby’s International Realty last month to work on sales of the St. Regis Residences, Miami.

Fortune’s pipeline of new development has been growing. The firm, a brokerage and developer, recently launched sales of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Pompano Beach along with its partner, Oak Capital. It also teamed up with Shahab Karmely’s KAR Properties last year to purchase the remaining condos at Brickell City Centre and relist them for sale. Fortune Development sales, the company’s new development sales arm, is also handling sales of OKO Group and Cain International’s Una Residences in Brickell, Karmely’s 2000 Ocean project in Hallandale Beach, and Okan Tower in downtown Miami.

Related tapped Fortune to begin selling Baccarat Residences at 444 Brickell Avenue in Miami last year. The first phase calls for a 75-story tower with 342 residences and 28 riverfront units and duplexes.

In addition to Baccarat, the Cofresi Group will work on other Fortune projects, according to a release. The group said in the release that it was “grateful” for its time with Dezer Development.

In a statement provided to TRD, Sebastian Tettamanti, senior vice president of marketing and sales, said the couple “represented our new developments with the utmost professionalism” and wished them well at Fortune.

Dezer has also been busy. The Sunny Isles developer plans to begin sales of Bentley Residences, a 749-foot, 216-unit tower, after it completes construction of a $10 million oceanfront sales center later this month.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    brokeragesDezer developmentedgardo defortunaFortune International Group

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Illustrated Properties taps longtime head of Alabama brokerage as president
    Illustrated Properties taps longtime head of Alabama brokerage as president
    Illustrated Properties taps longtime head of Alabama brokerage as president
    Gil Dezer with renderings of Bentley Residences (Dezer by Sonya Revell)
    Dezer to launch sales of Bentley Residences tower in Sunny Isles Beach
    Dezer to launch sales of Bentley Residences tower in Sunny Isles Beach
    One Sotheby’s nabs new dev team from Fortune
    One Sotheby’s nabs new dev team from Fortune
    One Sotheby’s nabs new dev team from Fortune
    The Real Deal’s Hiten Samtani with Gil Dezer, Keith Menin, Jon Paul Pérez and Todd Michael Glaser
    Watch: Top South Florida developers think Miami’s boom is here to stay
    Watch: Top South Florida developers think Miami’s boom is here to stay
    Ricardo Dunin, Edgardo Defortuna and renderings of the Ritz-Carlton Residences Pompano Beach (Getty, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Pompano Beach)
    Edgardo Defortuna, Ricardo Dunin launch Ritz-Carlton Residences in Pompano Beach
    Edgardo Defortuna, Ricardo Dunin launch Ritz-Carlton Residences in Pompano Beach
    Another Miami luxury broker journeys into the metaverse for sales
    Another Miami luxury broker journeys into the metaverse for sales
    Another Miami luxury broker journeys into the metaverse for sales
    Berkshire Hathaway EWM expands to Palm Beach
    Berkshire Hathaway EWM expands to Palm Beach
    Berkshire Hathaway EWM expands to Palm Beach
    RLTY Capital's Briggs Elwell and Ryan Serhant  
    Commission advance startup backed by Serhant launches in South Florida
    Commission advance startup backed by Serhant launches in South Florida
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.