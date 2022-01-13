UPDATED, Jan. 13, 5:40 p.m.: A new development sales team joined Fortune International Group to work on Related Group’s Baccarat Residences Miami, The Real Deal has learned.

The Cofresi Group, led by Eduardo and Luciene Cofresi, had been with Dezer Development for more than a decade. Most recently, the group worked on sales of the Residences by Armani/Casa and Porsche Design Tower. They sold $250 million worth of condos at each project, and have $2 billion in sales over their careers, according to a spokesperson.

Brokerages in South Florida have been bulking up their new development sales divisions as developers release new projects across Miami-Dade and into Broward and Palm Beach counties. The Catena Group, a former Fortune team, joined One Sotheby’s International Realty last month to work on sales of the St. Regis Residences, Miami.

Fortune’s pipeline of new development has been growing. The firm, a brokerage and developer, recently launched sales of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Pompano Beach along with its partner, Oak Capital. It also teamed up with Shahab Karmely’s KAR Properties last year to purchase the remaining condos at Brickell City Centre and relist them for sale. Fortune Development sales, the company’s new development sales arm, is also handling sales of OKO Group and Cain International’s Una Residences in Brickell, Karmely’s 2000 Ocean project in Hallandale Beach, and Okan Tower in downtown Miami.

Related tapped Fortune to begin selling Baccarat Residences at 444 Brickell Avenue in Miami last year. The first phase calls for a 75-story tower with 342 residences and 28 riverfront units and duplexes.

In addition to Baccarat, the Cofresi Group will work on other Fortune projects, according to a release. The group said in the release that it was “grateful” for its time with Dezer Development.

In a statement provided to TRD, Sebastian Tettamanti, senior vice president of marketing and sales, said the couple “represented our new developments with the utmost professionalism” and wished them well at Fortune.

Dezer has also been busy. The Sunny Isles developer plans to begin sales of Bentley Residences, a 749-foot, 216-unit tower, after it completes construction of a $10 million oceanfront sales center later this month.