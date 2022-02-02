While leading the Miami Heat on a possible NBA championship run, Jimmy Butler bought a home near South Miami for $7.4 million.

An entity managed by the five-time NBA All-Star bought the six-bedroom, six-bathroom house at 7416 Southwest 49th Place in the gated community of Stonegate, property records show. The house is in unincorporated Miami-Dade, near Coral Gables as well as South Miami.

Home prices have soared throughout the pandemic, and Butler’s purchase likely marks a record for the Stonegate community, where recent sales have been below $5 million.

Butler signed a four-year, $184 million contract extension with the Heat last summer.

Alejandro and Jolie Duenas sold the two-story, 6,148-square-foot house. It was completed in 2000. The couple paid $2.8 million for the home in 2009, records show. It’s one of 12 houses in Stonegate, according to the listing.

Lynley Ciorobea with Berkshire Hathaway Services EWM Realty represented the sellers, and Darren Weiner with Celebrity Advisors represented the buyer, according to Zillow.

Butler’s new pad features oak hardwood floors, high ceilings and designer finishes, the listing states. The master bedroom includes a family room, office and a spa-style bathroom. The property also has a three-car garage, a saltwater pool and a built-in barbecue area.

The home is about 3 miles from the nearly 9,000-square-foot mansion Butler previously owned. The Heat’s all-time triple double leader sold that property for $7.1 million to venture capitalist Reshma Sohoni in September, a month before the start of the current NBA season.

Butler leads a Miami Heat team that’s in third place in the Eastern Conference with a 32-20 record, surprising many NBA pundits.

Professional athletes have long been attracted to the area stretching from Pinecrest to the Ponce-Davis neighborhood where Butler just purchased. Retired New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez, who is now a major real estate investor, lives nearby, as well as retired NFL player Desmond Howard. In Pinecrest, retired Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade, as well as former Heat players Chris “Birdman” Anderson and Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway, also owned homes.

Farther east, NBA players have been picking up less suburban properties. Jusuf Nurkić of the Portland Trail Blazers is buying a penthouse at the planned E11even Residences Beyond tower in downtown Miami that’s expected to sell for up to $18 million. Victor Oladipo, one of Butler’s Miami Heat teammates, paid $7.8 million for a non-waterfront spec home in Miami Beach last year.