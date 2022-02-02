Dr. Edmundo Tamayo, who dubs himself the “Diet Doctor,” paid $8 million for a waterfront house on Miami Beach’s Hibiscus Island.

Attorney Richard Kuper, individually and as trustee of the Sara Kuper 2021 Revocable Trust, sold the two-story, 4,946-square-foot home at 80 South Hibiscus Drive to an entity managed by Tamayo, according to records.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house on a just over 0.2-acre lot includes a pool and overlooks toward Biscayne Bay and Palm Island, property records show. It was built in 1973, according to Realtor.com.

Tamayo’s Fit4Life Weight Loss Medical Center, with offices in Miami Shores and Doral, offers a three-phase medically supervised weight loss program that includes physician consultation, prescription weight loss pills, appetite suppressants, fat burners, supplements, lipotropic B12 injections, a low carb diet and moderate exercise, according to the clinic’s website.

According to Tamayo’s LinkedIn, he also owns immunotherapy provider Allertech Laboratories.

Tamayo also owns another Miami Beach house that is listed for sale. The 6,014-square-foot, six-bedroom home at 120 Palm Avenue on Palm Island hit the market in July, asking $20 million. The price was raised to $28 million in December, according to Realtor.com.

An affiliate of Tamayo also sold a Hibiscus Island house at 160 South Hibiscus Drive for $15.5 million in May 2021, records show.

Palm, Hibiscus and Star islands are the ritzy single-family enclaves on the north side of the MacArthur Causeway, which connects Miami and Miami Beach.

For years, they have attracted well-heeled buyers. Brazilian tycoon Jose Carlos Pontes, whose construction, infrastructure and hospitality firm is Grupo Marquise, paid $17.5 million for a Hibiscus Island home in November.

In December, former Amazon executive and e-commerce industry pioneer Christian Jagodzinski sold a Palm Island mansion for $24.5 million.