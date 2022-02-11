A South Florida power couple sold a Coral Gables waterfront spec home to an entertainment guru for $13.3 million.

Property records show Daniel Berrebi and Carmen Alcaraz Gomes Berrebi sold the house at 6946 Sunrise Court to Walter Kolm.

Carmen Berrebi is an interior designer who came to the U.S. from Brazil to study Art & Design at Miami International University, according to published reports. Her husband, Daniel Berrebi, is a board member of Miami-based Baja Ferries, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The buyer, Kolm, is founder and CEO of Miami-based Walter Kolm Entertainment, a firm that provides legal and financial advice to musicians and books shows for them.

The 6,650-square-foot house, on a 0.35-acre lot, has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and one half-bathroom. According to the listing, it has an elevator, three-car garage and 189 feet of waterfront on the Coral Gables Waterway and can handle a large yacht.

The Berrebis bought the property in 2018 for $4.5 million, and completed the home in 2020, records show. The home was listed in December 2020 for $12.9 million, with a price hike to $14.9 million in February 2021, according to Redfin.

Jorge Uribe of One Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller. Claudia Whitechurch of Coldwell Banker represented the buyer.

In 2016, Daniel Berrebi also paid $6.6 million for a 52,502-square-foot lot at 20 Casuarina Concourse in Coral Gables, which he sold a year later for $7.6 million, according to records.

Home sales in South Florida, including Coral Gables, have soared over the past year. Inventory has dwindled and prices have risen. The luxury market — home sales priced over $1 million — particularly boomed, exceeding sales of the previous two years combined.

Among recent sales in Coral Gables, Miami real estate investors paid $6.4 million for a waterfront teardown that’s now on the market for rent; and fintech moguls Al Goldstein and Anna Fridman paid $6 million for a Cocoplum home.

In January, Attentive CEO Brian Long and New York Times reporter Elizabeth Day bought a waterfront mansion in Coral Gables for $18.9 million.