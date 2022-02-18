Open Menu

No deicing needed: Rock salt magnate’s wife buys waterfront Boca Raton home for $6M

5K sf house last sold for $3M in 2015

Miami /
Feb.February 18, 2022 02:30 PM
By Adam Farence
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

495 East Alexander Palm Road in Boca Raton (Redfin, iStock)

A yacht broker sold a waterfront Boca Raton home to the wife of a rock salt tycoon for $6.3 million.

Property records show Joseph H. Perez sold the house at 495 East Alexander Palm Road to Margaretha Buerman.

Perez is president of Miami-based boat brokerage Yachting Partners International, according to state corporate records.

Buerman is married to Gunther Buerman, who co-founded Mt. Morris, New York-based American Rock Salt in 1997. The company produces deicing salt products, including 10,000 to 18,000 tons of rock salt a day, according to its website.

(Source: Redfin)

The 4,882-square-foot home sits on a third of an acre and has five bedrooms and six full bathrooms, according to Palm Beach County records. It was built in 1994 and has 97 feet of waterfront.

Joseph Liguori of Premier Estate Properties represented the seller, and Kevin Kreutzfeld of the same brokerage represented the buyer. The property was listed on Feb. 9 and sold at list price, according to Redfin.

Records show Perez bought the house in 2015 for $3.3 million.

In June 2020, Buerman bought two waterfront lots in Boca Raton’s Sanctuary neighborhood for $6.5 million.

Throughout the pandemic, home sales in Boca Raton and the rest of South Florida have surged.

Among other recent sales in Boca Raton, Morris Flancbaum, president of Colts Neck, New Jersey-based custom home builder Colts Neck Associates, sold the waterfront mansion at 250 Northeast Fifth Avenue in November for $22 million.

In August, billionaire Mets owner and hedge fund manager Steven Cohen paid $21.6 million for the waterfront mansion at 9192 Rockybrook Way.

Also in August, professional race car driver Jason McCarthy bought the waterfront mansion at 379 East Alexander Palm Road in Boca Raton for $19 million.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    boca ratonhome salespalm beach county

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Spec homebuilder buys oceanfront Palm Beach lot for $39M
    Spec homebuilder buys oceanfront Palm Beach lot for $39M
    Spec homebuilder buys oceanfront Palm Beach lot for $39M
    Brand Atlantic Real Estate Partners managing partners Andrew Dance and Adam Denmark, and renderings of the two buildings at 300 Banyan Boulevard and 161 North Olive Avenue (Brand Atlantic Real Estate)
    JV plans downtown West Palm Beach office building, renovated retail project
    JV plans downtown West Palm Beach office building, renovated retail project
    Sabal Development's Pascal Nicolai, Sinan Tuna with 165 North Hibiscus Drive (Sabal Development)
    Cosmetics company CEO plucks waterfront Miami Beach spec home for $15M
    Cosmetics company CEO plucks waterfront Miami Beach spec home for $15M
    Real Housewife’s ex-brother-in-law pays $7M for waterfront Fort Lauderdale teardown, plans new mansion
    Real Housewife’s ex-brother-in-law pays $7M for waterfront Fort Lauderdale teardown, plans new mansion
    Real Housewife’s ex-brother-in-law pays $7M for waterfront Fort Lauderdale teardown, plans new mansion
    Multifamily real estate magnate pays $9M for Palm Beach commercial building
    Multifamily real estate magnate pays $9M for Palm Beach commercial building
    Multifamily real estate magnate pays $9M for Palm Beach commercial building
    488 South Beach Road (Photos via Kevin Dickenson)
    Utah real estate mogul drops $14M for waterfront Jupiter Island teardown
    Utah real estate mogul drops $14M for waterfront Jupiter Island teardown
    Azora Capital' Ravi Chopra with 3600 Matheson Avenue (The Keyes Company, LinkedIn)
    Miami investment honcho scoops up waterfront Coconut Grove home for $5M
    Miami investment honcho scoops up waterfront Coconut Grove home for $5M
    (iStock/Illustration by Shea Monahan for The Real Deal)
    Miami becomes least affordable housing market in the US
    Miami becomes least affordable housing market in the US
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.