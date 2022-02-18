A yacht broker sold a waterfront Boca Raton home to the wife of a rock salt tycoon for $6.3 million.

Property records show Joseph H. Perez sold the house at 495 East Alexander Palm Road to Margaretha Buerman.

Perez is president of Miami-based boat brokerage Yachting Partners International, according to state corporate records.

Buerman is married to Gunther Buerman, who co-founded Mt. Morris, New York-based American Rock Salt in 1997. The company produces deicing salt products, including 10,000 to 18,000 tons of rock salt a day, according to its website.

The 4,882-square-foot home sits on a third of an acre and has five bedrooms and six full bathrooms, according to Palm Beach County records. It was built in 1994 and has 97 feet of waterfront.

Joseph Liguori of Premier Estate Properties represented the seller, and Kevin Kreutzfeld of the same brokerage represented the buyer. The property was listed on Feb. 9 and sold at list price, according to Redfin.

Records show Perez bought the house in 2015 for $3.3 million.

In June 2020, Buerman bought two waterfront lots in Boca Raton’s Sanctuary neighborhood for $6.5 million.

Throughout the pandemic, home sales in Boca Raton and the rest of South Florida have surged.

Among other recent sales in Boca Raton, Morris Flancbaum, president of Colts Neck, New Jersey-based custom home builder Colts Neck Associates, sold the waterfront mansion at 250 Northeast Fifth Avenue in November for $22 million.

In August, billionaire Mets owner and hedge fund manager Steven Cohen paid $21.6 million for the waterfront mansion at 9192 Rockybrook Way.

Also in August, professional race car driver Jason McCarthy bought the waterfront mansion at 379 East Alexander Palm Road in Boca Raton for $19 million.