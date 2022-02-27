Open Menu

Historic lighthouse homes being sold at auction in the Florida Keys

Nineteenth-century offshore lighthouses may draw buyers seeking affordable marine getaways

Miami Weekend Edition /
Feb.February 27, 2022 12:00 PM
By Dana Bartholomew
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: American Shoal Lighthouse, Sombrero Key Lighthouse and Carysfort Reef Lighthouse (Photos via U.S. General Services Administration)

From left: American Shoal Lighthouse, Sombrero Key Lighthouse and Carysfort Reef Lighthouse (Photos via U.S. General Services Administration)

To the lighthouse?

A trio of 19th-Century cast-iron structures in the Florida Keys, each with a keeper’s quarters, are being sold by the U.S. General Services Administration. The catch: They’re at least six miles offshore.

Bidding began at $15,000 on Feb. 22 and increments were set at $2,500. The land beneath each house doesn’t come with a sale, and two are in preservation areas that contain protected marine species – meaning no fishing.

The oldest is the Carysfort Reef Lighthouse, built in 1852 and in service as a navigational beacon until 2015. It’s about six miles off Key Largo, within a protected area, and has a 124-foot tower in an octagonal screw-pile design and a landing dock. Bidding ends April 2.

Then there’s the Sombrero Key Lighthouse, built in 1858 and also in use until 2015. Soaring 142 feet from the waves seven miles off Marathon, it’s the tallest lighthouse in the Keys and its original Fresnel lens is on display at the Key West Lighthouse Museum. Bidding lasts until April 29.

The third lighthouse is the 1880 American Shoal Lighthouse, a 109-foot tower about six miles from Sugarloaf Key. Bidding ends May 6.

Bidders must register in advance at realestatesales.gov and submit a $5,000 deposit. Site inspections will only be offered to registered bidders.

Proceeds will go to the U.S. Coast Guard’s Aid to Navigation Fund, which pays for equipment and resources to preserve and maintain aids to navigation.

The sales were directed by the National Historic Lighthouse Preservation Act. To date, 133 lighthouses have been sold or transferred from federal ownership, with 78 transferred at no cost to preservationists and 55 were sold by auction to the public.




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    auctionflorida keysHistoric lighthouses

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    86800 Overseas Highway, Islamorada (Google Maps, iStock)
    Islamorada closes administrative building due to Covid-19
    Islamorada closes administrative building due to Covid-19
    Curtis Skomp and Anthony Askowitz with 98800 Overseas Highway, Key Largo and 410 Caroline Street, Key West (RE/MAX)
    RE/MAX Advance Realty acquires Florida Keys brokerage
    RE/MAX Advance Realty acquires Florida Keys brokerage
    Victor Ballestas and Wrecker’s Cay
    Integra scores approval for waterfront workforce housing project in Florida Keys
    Integra scores approval for waterfront workforce housing project in Florida Keys
    Ronny Finvarb, Sheldon Suga, and Phil Goldfarb
    Get your electrostatic disinfectant sprayers ready: Hotels begin reopening in South Florida
    Get your electrostatic disinfectant sprayers ready: Hotels begin reopening in South Florida
    Florida Keys
    Florida Keys to reopen to visitors June 1
    Florida Keys to reopen to visitors June 1
    A photo illustration of Key West (Credit: iStock)
    All hotels and short-term rentals to shut down in Florida Keys
    All hotels and short-term rentals to shut down in Florida Keys
    94100 Overseas Highway (Credit: Compass Florida)
    13-acre Florida Keys estate hits the market for $25M
    13-acre Florida Keys estate hits the market for $25M
    John Gallant and the Florida Keys
    Engel & Völkers expands to the Florida Keys
    Engel & Völkers expands to the Florida Keys
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.