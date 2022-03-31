Open Menu

Keystone proposes 600-unit apartment project near Dadeland Mall

Existing office buildings on site will be renovated and included in project

Miami /
Mar.March 31, 2022 03:30 PM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Preliminary renderings and plans for the Hyve Dadeland project with Keystone Development + Investment’s CEO Bill Glazer (Nelson Architecture & Interiors Inc., Keystone)

Keystone Development + Investment wants to build a high-rise apartment complex with almost 600 units near Dadeland Mall, an area experiencing an uptick in multifamily investment appetite.

The Hyve Dadeland project would have three towers with a combined 596 units on 8.3 acres south of Southwest 88th Street and from the Palmetto Expressway east to South Dadeland Boulevard, according to an application Keystone submitted to Miami-Dade County this week. The plan is to incorporate at least some of the existing office space on the site in the new project.

The first phase of the project will be a 25-story, 287-unit building on the northern end of the property at 9200 South Dadeland Boulevard. Units will range from one to three bedrooms, according to the site plan.

In the second phase, Keystone wants to build two more buildings with a combined 309 units on the southern end of the property at 9400 and 9500 South Dadeland Boulevard. The towers’ heights are not specified in the application, but the area caps buildings at 25 stories.

West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based Keystone already owns the entire site. It paid a total of $77.5 million in two deals in 2008 and 2018, property records show.

The property currently consists of five office buildings and two garages.

The office space is about 90 percent leased, according to Randy Johnson, vice president and director of Keystone’s Southeast Region. Keystone is renovating the offices and will retrofit some of the ground-floor square footage as retail and dining space, Johnson said.

Keystone, led by CEO Bill Glazer, is seeking the county’s administrative site plan review and approval for only the first phase. An application for the second phase will be filed in the future.

This is at least the second multifamily development proposal filed in recent months for a project near Dadeland Mall. 

In February, New York City-based Macklowe Properties proposed a pair of 25-story buildings with 650 units on 1.7 acres near the Dadeland North Metrorail station. Macklowe Properties has the land under contract.

South Florida’s robust multifamily market, fueled by demand created by population influx, has allowed landlords to increase rents, while catching developers’ interest.

Several other new projects are proposed in neighborhoods south of Miami’s urban core. In Homestead, Dallas-based McDowell Properties wants to build the seven-story, 201-unit Coronado Park at 29500 Old Dixie Highway.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    dadelandkendallMiami-Dade Countymultifamilymultifamily marketoffice market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    7G Realty’s Jon Krasner, Forte Capital’s Chaim Cahane and 2214 North Miami Avenue (7G Realty)
    East End Capital sells Wynwood retail building for $11M
    East End Capital sells Wynwood retail building for $11M
    Riverland Apartments at 420-432 Southwest 27th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale with The Shidler Group's Jay Shidler (Google Maps, The Shidler Group)
    Hawaii’s former richest person pays $108M for newly built Fort Lauderdale apartments
    Hawaii’s former richest person pays $108M for newly built Fort Lauderdale apartments
    South Florida by the numbers: Record rents go through the roof (part 2)
    South Florida by the numbers: Record rents go through the roof (part 2)
    South Florida by the numbers: Record rents go through the roof (part 2)
    Judge approves $83M settlement in Surfside condo collapse litigation
    Judge approves $83M settlement in Surfside condo collapse litigation
    Judge approves $83M settlement in Surfside condo collapse litigation
    Douglas Levine and 1100 West McNab Road in Fort Lauderdale (APEX Capital Realty)
    Wynwood investor Doug Levine enters Fort Lauderdale with $15M office purchase
    Wynwood investor Doug Levine enters Fort Lauderdale with $15M office purchase
    Céntrico by Windsor at 8425 Northwest 41st Street in Doral with GID President and CEO Gregory Bates and Chairman W. Gardner Wallace (Google Maps, GID)
    GID buys Downtown Doral apartment building for $150M
    GID buys Downtown Doral apartment building for $150M
    Grant Cardone and Miami River apartment complex at 1001 Northwest 7th Street (Getty, Cardone Enterprises)
    Grant Cardone’s firm buys Waterline Miami River apartments for more than $100M
    Grant Cardone’s firm buys Waterline Miami River apartments for more than $100M
    TA Realty sells Coral Gables office building to Mexican buyers for $25M
    TA Realty sells Coral Gables office building to Mexican buyers for $25M
    TA Realty sells Coral Gables office building to Mexican buyers for $25M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.