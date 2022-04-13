Open Menu

Related, Tricap launch sales of NoMad-branded condos in Wynwood with Casa Tua

Unit prices start in the mid $500Ks

Miami /
Apr.April 13, 2022 11:30 AM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tricap's David Edelstein, Related's Nick Perez and a rendering of NoMad Residences Wynwood (Getty, Related)

Tricap’s David Edelstein, Related’s Nick Perez and a rendering of NoMad Residences Wynwood (Getty, Related)

A venture led by the Related Group and David Edelstein’s Tricap launched sales of NoMad Residences Wynwood, a NoMad Hotels-branded condo building with a Casa Tua Cucina on the ground floor.

The 329-unit, nine-story building is planned for 2700 Northwest Second Avenue in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood.

Lndmrk Development’s Alex Karakhanian

New York-based Tricap, Related and their partner on the project, Alex Karakhanian’s Lndmrk Development, paid $26.5 million for the development site last year. Chinese lender Seven Valleys, which took the site over from RedSky Capital and JZ Capital Partners, sold the nearly 1.3-acre property.

The Wynwood Design Review Committee approved the plans at its meeting on Tuesday, Edelstein said.

Sydell Group’s Andrew Zobler

The project will mark the first residential development for NoMad Hotels, which is owned by Andrew Zobler’s Sydell Group. (Zobler bought a home in Miami Beach last year.) Sydell exited its investment in the NoMad hotel in New York, which reopened last year as a Soho House property called the Ned. NoMad’s properties are in London, Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

Sydell also owns the Freehand hotels in Miami Beach, New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

At the Wynwood project, units will range from 464 square feet to 931 square feet, and start in the mid $500,000s, or over $1,000 per foot. The building, like some of Miami-based Related’s other projects in the pipeline, will not have any rental restrictions. Units will be delivered fully furnished, and the property will have an in-house management team to handle check-in and check-out, according to a release. Fortune Development Sales is handling sales and marketing.

Nick Pérez, senior vice president at Related, expects buyers will be a combination of investors and end users, similar to the buyer pool at the Crosby at Miami Worldcenter and District 225, two short-term rental friendly condo buildings Related is developing. Pérez also referred to the wave of tech companies that have opened or plan to open offices in Wynwood.

“With these high paying jobs, we feel there will be a strong demand for young professionals who can afford this type of unit,” he said.

Read more

The building will have a NoMad rooftop restaurant and bar, led by James Beard award winner Leo Robitschek, who was also the former bar director at Eleven Madison Park, a three-Michelin star restaurant in New York City.

Casa Tua founder Miky Grendene (Getty)

Casa Tua, which has its flagship location in Miami Beach as well as a food hall at Saks Fifth Avenue’s Brickell City Centre location, will open on the ground floor of the building. Casa Tua’s other locations are in Aspen and Paris.

“A Casa Tua Cucina elevates Wynwood to be the hottest neighborhood in Miami,” Edelstein said. New restaurants and bars, including Pastis at one of Edelstein’s other properties, are expected to open in Wynwood as the neighborhood continues to undergo a major transformation with new office, hotel, condo and apartment projects.

Toronto-based DesignAgency is handling the interiors, and Arquitectonica is the project architect. Amenities will include a pool and deck with cabanas, an indoor and outdoor fitness center, a NoMad library and lounge, shared workspaces, outdoor theater and art.

The developers plan a formal groundbreaking in the fourth quarter of this year and plan to secure a construction loan but haven’t chosen a lender yet, Edelstein and Pérez said.

Over the past year, developers across Miami-Dade County and farther north into Palm Beach County have been launching sales of new projects, hoping to capture as much market share as possible. Despite selling out quickly or reporting high presales, rising construction costs and supply chain issues could delay some developments, experts say.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    condo marketCondosdavid edelsteinrelated grouprestaurantswynwood

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    $11M 1 Hotel & Homes closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    $11M 1 Hotel & Homes closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    $11M 1 Hotel & Homes closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Nadim Ashi with Josh Zegen and the Four Seasons Residences Fort Lauderdale (Rich Stapleton, Fort Partners, LinkedIn)
    Fort Partners pays off largest construction loan in Fort Lauderdale history
    Fort Partners pays off largest construction loan in Fort Lauderdale history
    Black Lion Investment Group President Robert Rivani and the restaurant space at 200 South Pointe Drive in Miami Beach (LinkedIn, Google Maps)
    Black Lion pounces on a restaurant space in South Beach for $12M
    Black Lion pounces on a restaurant space in South Beach for $12M
    5 minutes with hospitality magnate Giuseppe Cipriani
    5 minutes with hospitality magnate Giuseppe Cipriani
    5 minutes with hospitality magnate Giuseppe Cipriani
    Ocean House at 125 Ocean Drive in Miami Beach, Four Seasons Residences at 1425 Brickell Avenue in Miami, and The Surf Club Four Seasons at 9001 - 9111 Collins Avenue in Surfside (Condos.com)
    Here are the top March condo sales in Miami-Dade
    Here are the top March condo sales in Miami-Dade
    1902 Southwest 22nd Street in Miami and Carlos Ramon Polit Faggioni (Google Maps, Getty)
    Feds seek seizure of Coral Gables condo, Miami offices tied to alleged Odebrecht bribery scheme
    Feds seek seizure of Coral Gables condo, Miami offices tied to alleged Odebrecht bribery scheme
    6800 fisher Island Drive (Zillow, iStock)
    $30M Fisher Island closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    $30M Fisher Island closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Clearline's Jenny Bernell; 2000 North Miami Avenue and 2021 Northwest Miami Court in Miami (Clearline, Google Maps)
    Former Kushner exec buys Miami development site in Wynwood
    Former Kushner exec buys Miami development site in Wynwood
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.