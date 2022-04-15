Pop singer Camryn Magness paid $10.6 million for a 1 Hotel & Homes penthouse in Miami Beach.

Property records show an entity tied to Magness, registered to the same Denver address as her father’s investment business, bought a penthouse at 102 24th Street from an entity controlled by attorney David M. Hryck of law firm Duane Morris.

In 2009, Magness wrote and recorded “Wait and See,” which film director John Schultz picked as the title track for the 2011 film adaptation of the children’s book “Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer,” according to IMDB.

Magness, 22, also toured with One Direction in 2012 on its Up All Night Tour, and 2013 on its Take Me Home Tour. She released a single called “Machines” in 2016 and was a supporting act for Fifth Harmony for parts of its tour in Europe, according to published reports.

Her father is Gary Magness, who has a net worth of $1.3 billion, according to Forbes. He chairs the Denver-based Magness Investment Group, according to his personal and company websites. He has produced several movies, including “Tennessee” (2008), “Precious” (2009), and “Crazy Kind of Love” (2013), according to IMDB.

The 1 Hotel & Homes condo spans 2,863 square feet and has four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, according to Realtor.com.

Jennifer Restrepo with eXp Realty had the listing, and Alexa Lemieux with Venetian International LLC represented the buyer, according to Realtor.com.

The penthouse last sold in 2019 for $6.9 million, records show.

1 Hotel & Homes was developed by Starwood Capital Group and LeFrak, and completed in 2015.

In 2018, Dallas developer Joe Beard paid $5.6 million for PH-1617. Roshan Wijerama, CEO of toy and craft maker Horizon Group USA bought PH-1708 for $6.4 million the same year.

Magness’ purchase topped condo sales last week in Miami-Dade County. Another Hotel & Homes $7.5 million condo closing ranked third for the week.