Open Menu

Wynwood restaurateur Philippe Kalifa buys One Thousand Museum pad for $7M

Owner of El Patio and Mayami Mexicantina, bought a four-bedroom unit on 22nd floor of the 62-story downtown Miami tower

Miami /
Apr.April 15, 2022 02:30 PM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Philippe Kalifa with the One Thousand Museum (Philippe Kalifa, One Thousand Museum, iStock)

Philippe Kalifa with the One Thousand Museum (Philippe Kalifa, One Thousand Museum, iStock)

Wynwood restaurateur Philippe Kalifa picked up a One Thousand Museum condo for $6.9 million.

Kalifa, who owns El Patio Wynwood and Mayami Mexicantina, bought unit 2201, a four-bedroom, five-bedroom pad in the 62-story tower at 1000 Biscayne Boulevard in downtown Miami, designed by the late Zaha Hadid, records show.

Sellers Basil Chidi Funk and Kenneth Michael Chidi Funk paid $4.1 million for the unit in 2020, according to records.

Originally from San Francisco, Basil Chidi Funk is head of lending and structured products financial operations for Blockchain.com, a digital platform used for transacting cryptocurrencies. He is also a cryptocurrency enthusiast and Florida-based investor who specializes in fintech and health care, and supports female-founded enterprises, according to an online bio.

Kalifa’s El Patio Wynwood at 167 Northwest 23rd Street is currently closed for renovations, and Mayami Mexicantina is a restaurant, bar and nightclub at 127 Northwest 27th Street in Wynwood. Later this year, Kalifa is opening Oro and Elixir, a rooftop restaurant and cocktail bar off Lincoln Road in Miami Beach according to Miami New Times.

Another Bay Area transplant recently caused a stir at One Thousand Museum. After paying $6.7 million for unit 3002 in December, venture capitalist and tech entrepreneur Lucy Guo threw a wild party a month later that attracted 120 guests and featured a lemur and a big snake. The soiree led to One Thousand Museum Condominium Association’s legal counsel sending Guo a warning letter.

In addition to tech gurus like Guo, One Thousand Museum unit owners are a who’s who of 1-percenters and famous people, including billionaire and LoanDepot founder Anthony Hsieh, and retired soccer star David Beckham and his fashion designer wife, Victoria Beckham.

Completed in 2019, the 84-unit tower is among the most recognized condominiums on Miami’s skyline. One Thousand Museum was developed by Louis Birdman, Gilberto Bomeny, Kevin Venger, Gregg Covin, and Todd Michael Glaser.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Condoscryptodowntown miamiOne Thousand Museumrestaurants

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Camryn Magness in front of 102 24th Street in Miami Beach (Getty Images, 1 Hotel & Homes, iStock)
    Pop singer Camryn Magness pays $11M for 1 Hotel & Homes penthouse in Miami Beach
    Pop singer Camryn Magness pays $11M for 1 Hotel & Homes penthouse in Miami Beach
    Hines' Jeffrey Hines and Robert A.M. Stern with West Palm Beach ( The Boundary with Noë & Associates, iStock)
    Hines, Frisbie launch two-tower luxury condo development in West Palm Beach
    Hines, Frisbie launch two-tower luxury condo development in West Palm Beach
    Tricap's David Edelstein, Related's Nick Perez and a rendering of NoMad Residences Wynwood (Getty, Related)
    Related, Tricap launch sales of NoMad-branded condos in Wynwood with Casa Tua
    Related, Tricap launch sales of NoMad-branded condos in Wynwood with Casa Tua
    $11M 1 Hotel & Homes closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    $11M 1 Hotel & Homes closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    $11M 1 Hotel & Homes closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Nadim Ashi with Josh Zegen and the Four Seasons Residences Fort Lauderdale (Rich Stapleton, Fort Partners, LinkedIn)
    Fort Partners pays off largest construction loan in Fort Lauderdale history
    Fort Partners pays off largest construction loan in Fort Lauderdale history
    Black Lion Investment Group President Robert Rivani and the restaurant space at 200 South Pointe Drive in Miami Beach (LinkedIn, Google Maps)
    Black Lion pounces on a restaurant space in South Beach for $12M
    Black Lion pounces on a restaurant space in South Beach for $12M
    5 minutes with hospitality magnate Giuseppe Cipriani
    5 minutes with hospitality magnate Giuseppe Cipriani
    5 minutes with hospitality magnate Giuseppe Cipriani
    Ocean House at 125 Ocean Drive in Miami Beach, Four Seasons Residences at 1425 Brickell Avenue in Miami, and The Surf Club Four Seasons at 9001 - 9111 Collins Avenue in Surfside (Condos.com)
    Here are the top March condo sales in Miami-Dade
    Here are the top March condo sales in Miami-Dade
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.