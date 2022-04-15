Wynwood restaurateur Philippe Kalifa picked up a One Thousand Museum condo for $6.9 million.

Kalifa, who owns El Patio Wynwood and Mayami Mexicantina, bought unit 2201, a four-bedroom, five-bedroom pad in the 62-story tower at 1000 Biscayne Boulevard in downtown Miami, designed by the late Zaha Hadid, records show.

Sellers Basil Chidi Funk and Kenneth Michael Chidi Funk paid $4.1 million for the unit in 2020, according to records.

Originally from San Francisco, Basil Chidi Funk is head of lending and structured products financial operations for Blockchain.com, a digital platform used for transacting cryptocurrencies. He is also a cryptocurrency enthusiast and Florida-based investor who specializes in fintech and health care, and supports female-founded enterprises, according to an online bio.

Kalifa’s El Patio Wynwood at 167 Northwest 23rd Street is currently closed for renovations, and Mayami Mexicantina is a restaurant, bar and nightclub at 127 Northwest 27th Street in Wynwood. Later this year, Kalifa is opening Oro and Elixir, a rooftop restaurant and cocktail bar off Lincoln Road in Miami Beach according to Miami New Times.

Another Bay Area transplant recently caused a stir at One Thousand Museum. After paying $6.7 million for unit 3002 in December, venture capitalist and tech entrepreneur Lucy Guo threw a wild party a month later that attracted 120 guests and featured a lemur and a big snake. The soiree led to One Thousand Museum Condominium Association’s legal counsel sending Guo a warning letter.

In addition to tech gurus like Guo, One Thousand Museum unit owners are a who’s who of 1-percenters and famous people, including billionaire and LoanDepot founder Anthony Hsieh, and retired soccer star David Beckham and his fashion designer wife, Victoria Beckham.

Completed in 2019, the 84-unit tower is among the most recognized condominiums on Miami’s skyline. One Thousand Museum was developed by Louis Birdman, Gilberto Bomeny, Kevin Venger, Gregg Covin, and Todd Michael Glaser.