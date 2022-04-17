NBA star Hassan Whiteside has made a career out of blocking shots on the court. Away from the hardwood, however, he’s hoping to score.

The Utah Jazz center is asking $23 million for his home at 528 Lakeview Court in Miami Beach, the Wall Street Journal reported, more than triple what he paid for it while playing for the Miami Heat in 2016.

Although Whiteside was traded from the Heat to the Portland Trail Blazers in 2019 before ultimately signing with Utah last year, according to the Journal he’s continued to spend his off-seasons at the Miami Beach compound and is looking for more space to accommodate his young family.

Whiteside closed on the purchase of the 5,500-square-foot, six-bedroom home, which sits on a 17,000-square-foot lot, in August 2016 for $7.3 million, well under its peak listing price of $13 million. The purchase came shortly after Whiteside signed a four-year, $98 million contract extension with the Heat.

The property on Surprise Lake, just off of Biscayne Bay, includes a pool, a boat dock and about 100 feet of water frontage, as well as a two-car garage, a carport and a six-car driveway.

Whiteside made a number of additions to the home during his six years of ownership, according to the Journal, including roof pergola with artificial turf, a home theater and an eye-popping bright red spiral staircase.

Compass’ Joe Azar has the listing.

The center has played for four NBA franchises in his career, but is best known for his five seasons with the Heat, from 2014 to 2019. He has twice led the league in blocks, once led it in rebounding and was named to its All-Defensive Second Team in 2016.

Whiteside isn’t the only former Heat player seeing dollar signs in a scorching South Florida real estate market. Former forward Justise Winslow recently sold his non-waterfront home in Coral Gables for $5.5 million, about 67 percent more than he paid for it three years earlier.

[WSJ] — Holden Walter-Warner