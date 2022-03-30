Former Miami Heat player Justise Winslow sold his Coral Gables home for a big profit, The Real Deal has learned.

Winslow sold his non-waterfront house at 506 Sunset Drive for $5.5 million, about 67 percent more than he paid in 2019, according to the MLS. Miura Cigars owners Jorge Leon and Geidy Leon bought the six-bedroom, six-bathroom, 7,354-square-foot house, according to a source.

Winslow played for the Heat between 2015 and 2020. Since then, he’s played for the Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers. In college, he played for the Duke Blue Devils, and was part of the 2015 team that won the NCAA Championship.

Compass agents Ben Moss, who heads the sports and entertainment division at the brokerage, and Brandon Winslow co-listed the Mediterranean-style estate. Brandon Winslow is Justise Winslow’s brother. Marvin Arrieta with Coldwell Banker represented the buyer.

Arrieta said his buyers were looking at homes in Pinecrest, Coral Gables and Coconut Grove. The Leons founded Doral-based Miura Cigars in 2003. The company grows tobacco, manufactures and distributes cigars. It has two factories in Nicaragua and Panama, according to Miura’s website.

The Leons’ 0.7-acre Coral Gables home has three structures that connect via breezeways, a two-story garage, a two-story gym/home office, and a salt water pool, according to the listing.

The house was completed in 2008, and Winslow bought it for $3.3 million in 2019, records show.

Winslow made upgrades to the property, according to Moss, including a renovation of the gym, which has a small kitchen and hangout space.

Moss said he received “a ton of interest” in the house, which hit the market in December for just under $6 million.

Single-family home sales have traded at record prices across South Florida. Year-over-year sales volume has been on the decline as a result of low inventory and now rising interest rates, but properties are still selling for high prices. In February, single-family home sales in Miami-Dade County decreased 8 percent to just over 1,000 closings, according to the Miami Association of Realtors, which cited MLS data.

Near Winslow’s former property, the non-waterfront house at 5470 Sunset Drive recently sold for $7.5 million, more than double its 2021 sale price of about $3.4 million. Diego Guarderas and Chiara Sensi of Sensi Casa Design sold that home in a deal that was brokered by Domenica Dassum with One Sotheby’s International Realty, and Anna Karan with BHHS EWM Realty.

Also nearby, Miami Heat player and NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler recently paid $7.4 million for a non-waterfront home in the gated Stonegate community near Coral Gables.