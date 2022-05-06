Open Menu

Ares Management CEO buys Randy Frankel’s waterfront Miami Beach estate for $31.5M

Tampa Bay Rays co-owner sold it for over double his 2020 purchase price

Miami /
May.May 06, 2022 01:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
1635 West 22nd Street with Ares Management's Michael Arougheti and Randy Frankel (Michael Ruiz with LPG, Getty)

1635 West 22nd Street with Ares Management’s Michael Arougheti and Randy Frankel (Michael Ruiz with LPG, Getty)

Tampa Bay Rays co-owner Randy Frankel more than doubled his money with the sale of his waterfront Miami Beach mansion.

Frankel and his wife, Barbara, sold their two-story, 8,500-square-foot home at 1635 West 22nd Street on the Sunset Islands for $31.5 million.

Ares Management co-founder and CEO Michael Arougheti bought the property, records show. Ares is an investor in David Beckham’s Inter Miami CF, the Major League Soccer team and the venture that plans to develop a major mixed-use soccer complex in Miami.

1635 West 22nd Street (Michael Ruiz with LPG)

1635 West 22nd Street (Michael Ruiz with LPG)

Arougheti’s Vandelay Homes II LLC financed the purchase with a $21.1 million loan from J.P. Morgan, according to records.

Last year, Los Angeles-based Ares made a $150 million preferred equity investment in Inter Miami CF. The investment management firm has about $325 billion of assets under management, according to its website.

Randy Frankel, a former managing director at Goldman Sachs, and his Wall Street partners acquired the baseball team the Tampa Bay Rays in 2004. Frankel is also a real estate investor and owner of wineries and restaurants.

1635 West 22nd Street (Michael Ruiz with LPG)

1635 West 22nd Street (Michael Ruiz with LPG)

The Frankels paid $14.4 million for the spec Miami Beach mansion in August 2020, and just sold it at a 120 percent markup. Recent buyers of multimillion-dollar homes in South Florida, including Miami Beach and Palm Beach, have been able to flip their properties for big profits due to heightened demand.

Todd Michael Glaser and Rony Seikaly developed the Sunset Island IV mansion and sold it to the Frankels. It was designed by Domo Architecture + Design and includes a guest house, cabana and pool.

1635 West 22nd Street (Michael Ruiz with LPG)

1635 West 22nd Street (Michael Ruiz with LPG)

Marko Gojanovic of One Sotheby’s International Realty represented the Frankels in the latest sale, and Reid Heidenry with the same firm represented Arougheti.

The Sunset Islands have emerged as a top neighborhood in Miami Beach, especially amid the pandemic.

A non-waterfront home on Sunset Island II recently traded for $12.5 million, setting a record for dry sales in all of Miami Beach. The house at 2535 Shelter Avenue also sold for more than double its previous purchase price in 2020.

Last month, Reed Smith attorney Constantine Karides paid $17.3 million for a waterfront home on Sunset Island I.

Also in April, investor and Anatomy Fitness owner Chris Paciello flipped a waterfront teardown on Sunset Island I for a 50 percent gain in one month. He bought the property for $9.3 million and sold it to the next door neighbor for $14 million.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    flipshome salesmiami beachSunset Islands

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Sarah and Shaya Boymelgreen with a rendering of 42 Pine (Getty, 42 Pine)
    Boymelgreens launch sales of boutique Miami Beach condos on Pine Tree Drive
    Boymelgreens launch sales of boutique Miami Beach condos on Pine Tree Drive
    Sunstone's Bryan Giglia and Douglas Pasquale with 4041 Collins Avenue (Sunstone Hotel Investors, Google Maps)
    Sunstone puts The Confidante Miami Beach under contract for $232M
    Sunstone puts The Confidante Miami Beach under contract for $232M
    A photo illustration of the Four Seasons Residences at Biscane Bay (left), the Mansions at Acqualina (middle), and the 1 Hotel & Homes at Miami Beach (right) (Condo.com, iStock)
    Here are Miami-Dade’s top condo sales in April
    Here are Miami-Dade’s top condo sales in April
    DAMAC Properties' Hussain Sajwani and aerial view of Surfside Towers remaining foundation of condominium after collapse (Hussain Sajwani, Getty Images)
    Surfside collapse site auction set for May 24
    Surfside collapse site auction set for May 24
    Don Peebles and Barry Sternlicht with renderings of proposals to develop city-owned property in Miami Beach (Starwood Capital Group, Integra Investments, Comrass Company, Wikipedia, Getty)
    Miami Beach gives preliminary OK to controversial Peebles, Sternlicht office projects near Lincoln Road
    Miami Beach gives preliminary OK to controversial Peebles, Sternlicht office projects near Lincoln Road
    Todd Michael Glaser and Tim Hardaway Jr. with 6015 North Bay Road (Getty, iStock, Illustration by Shea Monahan for the Real Deal)
    Tim Hardaway Jr. buys non-waterfront spec home in Miami Beach
    Tim Hardaway Jr. buys non-waterfront spec home in Miami Beach
    18 La Gorce Circle (The Jills Zeder Group/1 Oak Studios) Mansion, Miami
    La Gorce Island compound in Miami Beach hits market for $170M
    La Gorce Island compound in Miami Beach hits market for $170M
    Tommy Hilfiger (left) and Steve Wynn (Getty Images, Photo-illustration by Paul Dilakian/The Real Deal)
    Sellers of luxury homes gain from South Florida’s flipping frenzy
    Sellers of luxury homes gain from South Florida’s flipping frenzy
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.