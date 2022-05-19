Former Miami Dolphins linebacker Orlandus Andre Branch III scored a win with the $6.3 million sale of his Miami Beach home in September, but the buyer scored even more, flipping the property for $6.9 million.

Retired Wall Street broker Bryant Yunker and his wife, Nancy, sold the non-waterfront home at 4535 Nautilus Court to Stephen Macricostas for a 10 percent gain, property records show. Macricostas is an art collector.

The Yunkers owned the 4,493-square-foot, six-bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom home for just eight months. It was built in 2019 on a 0.2-acre lot in the Nautilus neighborhood of Mid-Miami Beach, and features a pool, large terraces, and a Jacuzzi.

Mikael Hamaoui of Riviera Horizons represented the Yunkers in their flip. David Pulley of Douglas Elliman represented Macricostas.

Branch paid $3.5 million for the house in 2019, which means it’s increased in value by 97 percent since then.

Buyers have been able to resell their single-family homes for big profits across South Florida in recent months due to steady demand. Non-waterfront homes have also increased in value, with prices doubling in some cases compared to pre-pandemic.

And as a result of limited inventory and high prices of single-family homes, condo sales are on the rise. In March, single-family home sales in Miami-Dade County rose 5 percent, while condo sales jumped 15 percent compared with March of last year, according to the Miami Association of Realtors.

Branch exemplifies a property owner who took advantage of demand for homes and sold at a high price — to then buy a condo. Two months after selling his house, he paid $3.6 million for a unit at the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Miami Beach less than half a mile away, property records show.

Branch, who started his NFL career with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2012, played for the Dolphins between 2016 and 2019.