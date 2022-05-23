Open Menu

Prestige JV pays $15M for Salvation Army site in Hialeah, plans 112 rentals

Project will consist of 100 townhouses, 12 apartments and 5K sf of retail

Miami /
May.May 23, 2022 02:30 PM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: Prestige Companies COO Alexander Ruiz, CEO Marty Caparros, and partner Dennis Rodriguez (Prestige Companies, Compass)

From left: Prestige Companies COO Alexander Ruiz, CEO Marty Caparros, and partner Dennis Rodriguez (Prestige Companies, Compass)

Prestige Companies is a big believer in Hialeah. After building several residential projects in the city, it is now targeting a new multifamily development site.

A joint venture between Prestige and Florida Value Partners bought the closed Salvation Army at 7450 West Fourth Avenue for $15 million, according to a deed. Seller Hialeah 4.9 QOZB is managed by Alexander Ruiz, COO of Prestige. The entity had bought the 4.9-acre property from the Salvation Army in December for $8.3 million, a separate deed shows.

The plan is for 100 two-story townhouses and a separate three-story retail and apartment building, according to Dennis Rodriguez, a Prestige partner. The townhouses, which will be rentals, will all have two bedrooms and two baths. The adjacent mixed-use building will have 5,000 square feet of retail and 12 apartments.

Construction is expected to start this summer and would be completed next year. The project has site plan and zoning approval, but the developers are awaiting city building plan approval, Rodriguez said.

Prestige’s projects in Hialeah include several Amelia-branded multifamily developments and an Amelia mixed-use district, all named in honor of pilot Amelia Earhart. In 1937, she attempted to become the first woman to fly across the globe, with one of her stops in Miami, but disappeared over the Pacific Ocean.

Prestige built the 174-unit Las Vistas at Amelia at 7925 West 2nd Court. The Amelia mixed-use district consists of 30 apartment units and two commercial units totaling 17,000 square feet.

Miami Lakes-based Prestige, led by CEO Marty Caparros, previously partnered with Florida Value Partners on The Trail garden-style apartment community at 1040 Southwest 70th Avenue in central Miami-Dade County. The project consists of two three-story buildings with 84 units, and a second phase with five three-story buildings with 230 units.

Miami-based Florida Value Partners invests in various types of real estate, according to its website. Gus Alfonso is managing partner at Florida Value, his LinkedIn shows.

Hialeah, long a residential area overlooked by investors and developers, has seen an influx of new projects.

In May, Dacar Management, based in Dania Beach, scored an $81 million construction loan for the Residences and Shoppes of Highland. The project will have 244 apartments and retail at 3685 West 85th Path in Hialeah.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    dev siteshialeahMiami-Dade Countymultifamilymultifamily markettownhouses

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Miami Heat's Pat Riley with Surf Club Four Seasons (Surf Club, Getty)
    Miami Heat’s Pat Riley scores a $23M Surf Club Four Seasons condo sale
    Miami Heat’s Pat Riley scores a $23M Surf Club Four Seasons condo sale
    An aerial view of the land with the buyer Dacar Management’s Alberto Micha-Buzali (Google Maps, LinkedIn)
    Dacar pays $22M for 119 acres outside Miami-Dade’s Urban Development Boundary
    Dacar pays $22M for 119 acres outside Miami-Dade’s Urban Development Boundary
    Cabot Properties' Franz Colloredo-Mansfeld with Miramar Centre Business Park (Cabot, iStock) Lease, Logistics
    Lease roundup: Ryder Logistics leases 150K sf at Miramar Centre Business Park
    Lease roundup: Ryder Logistics leases 150K sf at Miramar Centre Business Park
    Conlon & Co's Sean Conlon with 206 Clematis Street (Loopnet, Conlon)
    Sean Conlon pays $18M for historic apartment and retail building in downtown West Palm
    Sean Conlon pays $18M for historic apartment and retail building in downtown West Palm
    Residential sales fall in Southern Florida
    Residential sales fall in April across South Florida
    Residential sales fall in April across South Florida
    Lionstone's Diego Lowenstein with 5901 Miami Gardens Drive (Lionstone, iStock, Loopnet)
    Lionstone roars into Miami Gardens with $17M office building acquisition
    Lionstone roars into Miami Gardens with $17M office building acquisition
    MG Developer's Alirio Torrealba and rendering of Merrick Parc (MG Developer)
    MG plans $204M luxury apartment project near Coconut Grove
    MG plans $204M luxury apartment project near Coconut Grove
    Clearline Real Estate's Jenny Bernell with Block E at 1550 (Smith Aerials)
    Ex-Kushner exec Jenny Bernell picks up A&E District development site in Miami for $20M
    Ex-Kushner exec Jenny Bernell picks up A&E District development site in Miami for $20M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.