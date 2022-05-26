Open Menu

Emerald Empire pays $25M for shopping center near Boca Raton

Retail center, built in 1984 and 2009, last traded for $10M in 2011

Miami /
May.May 26, 2022 09:45 AM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Shaul Rikman, Roni Soffer, Mati Rikman, and Moshe Wechsler with 21077 Powerline Road (Isram Realty Group, Emerald Empire, Google Maps)

Shaul Rikman, Roni Soffer, Mati Rikman, and Moshe Wechsler with 21077 Powerline Road (Isram Realty Group, Emerald Empire, Google Maps)

Emerald Empire bought a shopping center near Boca Raton for $25 million.

Emerald Empire, through an affiliate, bought The Shops at Boca Grove at 21077 Powerline Road in unincorporated Palm Beach County from an entity tied to Isram Realty Group, according to records. The buyer signed a ground lease with a limited liability company that is also tied to Emerald Empire.

The property, built in 1984 and 2009, spans 6.3 acres, records show. Isram Realty paid $10 million for the 77,000-square-foot plaza in 2011.

Tenants include Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings, Silvia Gerov Real Estate and French Bakery Tulipe Cafe.

Isram Realty, based in Hallandale Beach, is a privately held real estate company that has amassed a portfolio of 2.5 million square feet of anchored retail centers in Florida and more than 1,300 multifamily units in Florida and New York City, according to the firm’s website. Isram is led by founder and Chairman Shaul Rikman, Executive Co-Chair and Partner Roni Soffer, and President Matthew Rikman.

Last year, a partnership between Isram Realty and American Land Ventures scored an $84.9 million construction loan for a 10-story, 319-unit apartment project at 630 East Woolbright Road in Boynton Beach.

Emerald Empire, based in Chestnut Ridge, New York, is a real estate investor with a portfolio of 5,000 multifamily units and more than 1 million square feet of industrial and office buildings in Indiana, Illinois, Georgia and Connecticut, according to its website. Moshe Wechsler is the company’s principal.

The South Florida retail market has been on the rebound since the slump that followed the onset of the pandemic.

In the first quarter, Palm Beach County retail vacancies dropped to 4.3 percent, marking the lowest rate since the same time period of 2019, according to a Colliers report. Asking rents rose to $27.26 per square foot, from $23.69 in the first quarter of last year.

Barlington Group, which has hefty investments along Miami’s Calle Ocho and elsewhere, made its Palm Beach County debut in April, scooping up The Market Place shopping plaza at 7440 Lake Worth Road near Wellington for $14.4 million.

Also in April, investor Todd Nepola bought the Shoppes of Lake Worth at 6651 Lake Worth Road and Coco Plum Plaza at 2845 North Military Trail, both in West Palm Beach, for a combined $12.7 million.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    boca ratonpalm beach countyretailretail market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Sterling Organization managing principal and CEO Brian Kosoy and Coral Landings III at 6166 and 6200 West Sample Road (Sterling Organization, LoopNet)
    Sterling drops $37M for Coral Springs shopping center anchored by Best Buy
    Sterling drops $37M for Coral Springs shopping center anchored by Best Buy
    Brick + Timber principals Glenn Gilmore and Jesse Feldman and photo of the building at 2724 and 2734 Northwest First Avenue in Wynwood (LinkedIn, FutureVision Studios)
    Brick & Timber Collective is piling up Wynwood properties, pays $9M for new office/retail building
    Brick & Timber Collective is piling up Wynwood properties, pays $9M for new office/retail building
    Cabot Properties' Franz Colloredo-Mansfeld with Miramar Centre Business Park (Cabot, iStock) Lease, Logistics
    Lease roundup: Ryder Logistics leases 150K sf at Miramar Centre Business Park
    Lease roundup: Ryder Logistics leases 150K sf at Miramar Centre Business Park
    Conlon & Co's Sean Conlon with 206 Clematis Street (Loopnet, Conlon)
    Sean Conlon pays $18M for historic apartment and retail building in downtown West Palm
    Sean Conlon pays $18M for historic apartment and retail building in downtown West Palm
    Residential sales fall in Southern Florida
    Residential sales fall in April across South Florida
    Residential sales fall in April across South Florida
    Another auto dealership magnate rolls into Palm Beach to buy a house for $19M
    Another auto dealership magnate rolls into Palm Beach to buy a house for $19M
    Another auto dealership magnate rolls into Palm Beach to buy a house for $19M
    Worth Capital’s Charles “Rusty” Holzer and 13501 South Shore Boulevard in Wellington (Getty, Google Maps)
    Wellington real estate investor pays $16M for shopping center in own backyard
    Wellington real estate investor pays $16M for shopping center in own backyard
    From left: Scott Sherman and Ben Mandell (Tricera Capital, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Tricera Capital co-founder Ben Mandell buys out partner Scott Sherman
    Tricera Capital co-founder Ben Mandell buys out partner Scott Sherman
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.