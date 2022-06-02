Open Menu

Spec home developer picks up waterfront teardown in Miami Beach for $13M

Sunset Islands is one of the top Miami Beach neighborhoods buyers are eying

Miami /
Jun.June 02, 2022 10:30 AM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
1727 West 24th Street, $13M, Miami

1727 West 24th Street (iStock)

Spec home developer Francisco Perez paid $13 million for a waterfront Sunset Islands teardown in Miami Beach, The Real Deal has learned.

Property records show Bivio Property Management sold the home built in 1940 at 1727 West 24th Street on Sunset Island III. Perez is the buyer, according to sources.

Perez recently sold the Venetian Islands house he built at 40 West Rivo Alto Drive for $23.5 million, or $4,530 per square foot, a per-foot record for single-family homes in Miami Beach.

The Sunset Islands home spans 3,969 square feet of interior space on a 0.4-acre property. It has six bedrooms, five bathrooms, a pool and dock, according to the property appraiser.

Santiago Rodriguez of Douglas Elliman and Alan Cochron of Compass represented the seller in the off-market deal. Jon Mann and Danny Hertzberg, with The Jills Zeder Group at Coldwell Banker, represented Perez.

Read more

Buyers have been flocking to the Sunset Islands. Last month, Tampa Bay Rays co-owner Randy Frankel and his wife, Barbara, sold their two-story, 8,500-square-foot waterfront home on Sunset Island IV to Ares Management co-founder and CEO Michael Arougheti. The Frankels paid $14.4 million for the spec mansion in August 2020, which means they sold it for a 120 percent markup.

A non-waterfront home on Sunset Island II traded in April for $12.5 million, setting a record for dry sales in all of Miami Beach. The house at 2535 Shelter Avenue also sold for more than double its previous purchase price in 2020.

On Sunset Island I, Reed Smith attorney Constantine Karides recently paid $17.3 million for a waterfront home; and investor and Anatomy Fitness owner Chris Paciello flipped a waterfront teardown on the same island for a 50 percent gain in one month. He bought the property for $9.3 million and sold it to the next door neighbor for $14 million.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    home salesmiami beachSunset Islands

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    The Federated Companies founder and chairman Jonathan Cox with 515 East Dilido Drive (LinkedIn, Douglas Elliman)
    Health care COO buys waterfront Venetian Islands home for $19.5M
    Health care COO buys waterfront Venetian Islands home for $19.5M
    James Sausville and 3565 North Ocean Boulevard (J&K Ingredients, Echo Fine Properties)
    Oceanfront Gulf Stream estate flips in one year for 85% markup
    Oceanfront Gulf Stream estate flips in one year for 85% markup
    A photo illustration of the Fendi Chateau Ocean Residences at 9349 Collins Avenue (Fendi Chateau, iStock)
    Fendi Chateau closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Fendi Chateau closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Mast Capital's Camilo Miguel Jr. with 524 Jefferson Avenue (Marcus & Millichap, Bloomberg)
    Mast Capital sells South Beach Walgreens for $9M
    Mast Capital sells South Beach Walgreens for $9M
    the property at 5625, 5605, 5679 and 5727 140th Avenue South in Wellington, FL with Lou L. Pai, a former executive with Enron (Google Maps, Alchetron)
    Ex-Enron boss Lou Pai pays $8M for Wellington equestrian estate
    Ex-Enron boss Lou Pai pays $8M for Wellington equestrian estate
    New York Giants defensive end Leonard Williams and 527 Royal Plaza Drive in Fort Lauderdale (Getty Images, Google Maps)
    NY Giants’ Leonard Williams buys waterfront Fort Lauderdale home
    NY Giants’ Leonard Williams buys waterfront Fort Lauderdale home
    From left: Ivy Realty's Anthony P. DiTommaso Jr. and Russell Warren Jr. (Ivy Realty in front of the Tower 101 office building at 101 Northeast Third Avenue in Fort Lauderdale (Ivy Realty)
    Lease roundup: Ivy Realty scores tenants at Tower 101 in Fort Lauderdale
    Lease roundup: Ivy Realty scores tenants at Tower 101 in Fort Lauderdale
    Bain Capital's Paul Edgerley and Todd Glaser with 215 Indian Road (Bain Capital Private Equity, Google Maps, iStock)
    Todd Glaser flips Palm Beach home to Bain Capital adviser
    Todd Glaser flips Palm Beach home to Bain Capital adviser
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.