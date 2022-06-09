Open Menu

Safariland CEO criticized for selling tear gas flips Palm Beach home for $40M

Cadre Holdings CEO paid $25.4M for the property a year ago

Miami /
Jun.June 09, 2022 10:30 AM
By Kate Hinsche
The property at 1020 North Lake Way with Allison and Warren Kanders (Getty, Google Maps)

Cadre Holdings and Safariland CEO Warren Kanders, who has been criticized for his company’s sales of tear gas, sold his waterfront Palm Beach estate for $39.9 million, a 57 percent increase in price in one year.

Kanders’ Three Palm Trees LLC sold the 7,595-square-foot home at 1020 North Lake Way to a trust managed by West Palm Beach-based attorney Paul Krasker, records show. Krasker has represented a number of hidden buyers in multimillion-dollar deals in Palm Beach.

The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom house was built on a half-acre lot in 1995.

Beauty mogul Adrienne Arpel sold the property to Kanders and his wife Allison a year ago for $25.4 million.

Read more

Christian Angle of Christian Angle Real Estate was the listing agent, while Dana Koch and Paulette Koch of the Corcoran Group represented the buyer, Koch confirmed. Angle also represented the sellers when they purchased the property last year.

Kanders was also vice chairman of the Whitney Museum of American Art, until he was ousted from the museum’s board in 2019, after several artists threatened to pull out from the Whitney Biennial over the sale of tear gas by Cadre subsidiary Safariland.

Cadre is a conglomerate of military and law enforcement equipment manufacturers. Both Cadre and Safariland are based in Jacksonville..

Kanders pledged to end the sale of tear gas by his companies in 2020, however Safariland and Cadre subsidiary Defense Technologies LLC continue to sell tear gas and other chemical weapons, The Intercept recently reported.

Kanders and his wife own a non-waterfront Palm Beach home down the street at 309 Garden Road, which they acquired from Jimmy Buffet and his wife Jane for $6.9 million in late 2020.

The high-end residential market in Palm Beach has been strong since the pandemic began more than two years ago. A number of properties have been flipped for big profits, with some deals setting records on the water and off.

“We have insatiable buyer demand,” Koch said.

Developer Todd Glaser flipped two Palm Beach properties for $70 million in May, and a mansion in the area that once belonged to Ivana Trump recently sold for $73 million.




