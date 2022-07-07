Open Menu

Skyrocketing prices: Top 10 Palm Beach County sales so far this year

A $173 million deal in Manalapan set a new Florida sale price record in June

Miami /
Jul.July 07, 2022 09:45 AM
By Kate Hinsche | Research By Adam Farence
A photo illustration of 2000 South Ocean Boulevard in Manalapan (bottom), 901 North Ocean Boulevard in Palm Beach (top left), and 102 Jungle Road in Palm Beach (top right) (Brown Harris Stevens, LoopNet, Realtor.com, iStock)

Skyrocketing prices have become the norm for Palm Beach County luxury real estate since the onset of the pandemic. Low inventory and high demand have driven prices to record highs. Now that the summer slowdown is arriving, let’s take a look at the top 10 sales so far this year:

Leaflet map created by Adam Farence | Data by © OpenStreetMap, under ODbl.

1) 2000 South Ocean Boulevard, Manalapan, $173M

The June purchase of this 16-acre oceanfront estate by billionaire Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison set a new record for residential sales in the state of Florida. The seller, fellow tech billionaire Jim Clark, paid only $94 million for the estate in March of last year. The previous record in Palm Beach was the spec home that fetched $122.7 million last year.

2) 901 North Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, $86M

This 18,000-square-foot oceanfront mansion sold in June, just nine months after trading for $64 million. The 34 percent markup still only clinched second place in the rankings of Palm Beach sales so far this year.

3) 102 Jungle Road, Palm Beach, $73M

This 12,352-square-foot waterfront mansion that once belonged to Ivana Trump fetched the third highest sale price year-to-date in Palm Beach County. The couple that sold the property won the Robert I. Ballinger Award for the restoration of the historic home in 2019.

4) 854 South Country Road, Palm Beach, $53M

Spec home developer Todd Michael Glaser and his partners bought this waterfront mansion with plans to renovate and expand the estate. The sellers, Joel and Darcie Kassewitz, own the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Manchester United, and paid $20.5 million for the property in 2010.

5) 1030 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, $48.5M

This eight-bedroom, 10-bathroom recently completed spec mansion on Billionaire’s Row stands out as the priciest non-waterfront property to place among the top Palm Beach County sales so far this year. The property last traded for just $7.6 million in 2018.

6) 662 Island Drive, Palm Beach, $46M

Philanthropists Jeffrey and Suzanne Walker paid $19 million for this 9,600-square-foot waterfront estate in 2015. They sold it in June to a trust linked to the heirs of Motorola founder Paul Galvin.

7) 1330 North Lake Way, Palm Beach, $45.4M

Jordanian princess Alia Bing Hussein sold this waterfront, 7,000-square-foot home in March.

8) 5 Golfview Road, Palm Beach, $45M

Fiji Water founder David Gilmour and his wife Jillian paid $3.8 million in 1997 for the Palm Beach home they sold in March. It is the second-highest priced non-waterfront sale in the county so far this year. 

9) 1320 North Lake Way, Palm Beach, $44M

Spec home developer Glaser and his partners flipped this property in May for an $11 million profit.

10) 1020 North Lake Way, Palm Beach, $40M

This waterfront Palm Beach estate flipped for 57 percent over its previous sale price in a year. The seller, Safariland CEO Warren Kanders, was ousted from his position on the board of the Whitney Museum of Modern Art when artists protested his company’s sale of pepper spray.

Read more




    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.