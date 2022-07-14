The oceanfront estate of the late conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh is being marketed for sale for a whisper price ranging from $150 million to $175 million.

Limbaugh’s widow, Kathryn Adams Limbaugh, is reportedly looking to sell the roughly 2.6-acre compound, the Wall Street Journal first reported and sources independently confirmed to The Real Deal. Limbaugh, host of “The Rush Limbaugh Show,” died last year in Palm Beach.

The Limbaughs also owned two homes contiguous to the main estate at 1495 North Ocean Boulevard. The primary mansion, with an entrance driveway flanked by two American flags, totals nearly 17,000 square feet under air and was built in 1992, property records show. It has about 250 feet of ocean frontage.

Limbaugh paid $3.9 million for the main estate in 1998. Limbaugh’s ex-wife, Marta, paid $2.3 million for the home at 108 Mediterranean Road in 2000, and Limbaugh’s trust paid $450,000 for the house next door, at 1501 North Ocean Boulevard, in 1999.

Sources declined to disclose the identity of the listing agent, and the property is not on the Multiple Listing Service.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the property features a Versailles-style salon and a guest suite “modeled after the Presidential Suite of the Hotel George V in Paris,” citing the 2010 book titled “Rush Limbaugh: An Army of One” by Ze’ev Chafets.

Home prices in Palm Beach and nearby towns have skyrocketed over the last two years. In June, billionaire Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison set a new record for residential sales in Florida with his $173 million purchase of a 16-acre estate in Manalapan.

Many recent sellers are also flipping their homes for big profits. Last month, the oceanfront mansion at 901 North Ocean Boulevard in Palm Beach sold for $86 million, just nine months after trading for $64 million.