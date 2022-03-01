Open Menu

Par for the course: Jack Nicklaus’ son sells Jupiter mansion for $7M

15K sf mansion built in 2009

Miami /
Mar.March 01, 2022 03:30 PM
By Adam Farence
Gary Nicklaus and Thomas Andrew Mohler with 209 Bears Club Drive (Getty, Ocean Communications, Realtor)

The son of legendary pro golfer Jack Nicklaus sold his Jupiter mansion to the CEO of a West Palm Beach-based media company.

Nicklaus’s son, Gary T. Nicklaus, sold the house at 209 Bears Club Drive to Thomas Andrew Mohler for $7.3 million, property records show.

The 14,927-square-foot mansion has five full bedrooms, five bathrooms and two half-bathrooms and sits on nearly 3 acres, according to the Palm Beach County property appraiser.

Nicklaus bought the land for $1.7 million in 2005 and completed the mansion in 2009. He attempted to auction the property in 2006 with no minimum bid.

His father, Jack Nicklaus, is nicknamed The Golden Bear. He won 117 professional tournaments, competed in 164 major golf tournaments, and finished with 73 PGA Tour victories, according to published reports. He is also a golf course designer with projects in Florida, including in Palm Beach Gardens.

Moler is CEO of Olympusat Holdings, which owns Ocean Communications, Ocean Distribution, Ocean New Media, and Hatch Entertainment, according to the company’s website.

Records show he financed his purchase with a $5 million loan from Memphis-based Orion Federal Credit Union.

This is the latest in Jupiter’s — and South Florida’s — hot streak of home sales. Luxury sales have surged, as people flock to the area to escape high income taxes and take advantage of remote work.

Golfers, in particular, have targeted Jupiter. Pro golfer Dustin Johnson bought a mansion in Jupiter’s Admirals Cove for $14 million in November, about seven months after he sold his abode in Palm Beach Gardens.

 

In October, sugar baron Alexander Fanjul paid $5 million for a house in Jupiter.

And in July, a real estate and private equity investor sold his waterfront home for $8 million.




