Open Menu

Thor Equities lists Wynwood dev site for $32M

Site includes five lots approved for eight-story building with 211 rooms, nearly 32K sf of commercial space

Miami /
Aug.August 24, 2022 09:45 AM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Thor Equities' Joe Sitt rendering of 2724 Northwest Second Avenue (Thor Equities, DWNTN Realty Advisors)

Thor Equities’ Joe Sitt rendering of 2724 Northwest Second Avenue (Thor Equities, DWNTN Realty Advisors)

Thor Equities is listing a Wynwood assemblage that’s primed for a hotel, retail and restaurant development. Asking price: $32 million.

The New York-based firm, led by Chairman Joe Sitt, retained Tony Arellano and Devlin Marinoff with DWNTN Realty Advisors to market the five contiguous empty parcels at 2724 Northwest Second Avenue, 208 Northwest 28th Street and 229, 235 and 245 Northwest 27th Street.

“It is the last remaining development site on that side of Second Avenue,” Marinoff said. “Four years ago, this site was in a desert. Now it’s come a long way.”

The 0.7-acre assemblage comes with development rights for an eight-story hotel with 211 rooms, 19,705 square feet of retail and a 12,106-square-foot rooftop terrace, according to the offering. Development site prices in downtown Miami and surrounding neighborhoods are skyrocketing, with buyers paying about $16 million an acre last year, according to Colliers.

“Retail rents on Second Avenue are north of $120 a square foot,” Marinoff said. “You get more than $30 million in value on just the retail.”

In 2014, a Thor affiliate bought the vacant lot at 2724 Northwest Second Avenue for $1.9 million, records show. A year later, The firm acquired the other four parcels as part of a $41.5 million deal for a larger assemblage that included a 100,000-square-foot site at 2800 Northwest Second Avenue that had been the headquarters for Lehman Pipe & Plumbing Supply for 68 years.

Thor redeveloped the Lehman Pipe property into Wynwood Walk, a 63,000-square-foot retail and restaurant complex that is adjacent to the vacant lots hitting the market, Marinoff said. The assemblage is also next door to the site that the Related Group, David Edelstein’s Tricap and Alex Karakhanian’s Lndmrk Development are co-developing into the NoMad Wynwood Residences condo-hotel. The partnership paid $26.5 million for the site at 2700 Northwest Second Avenue last year.

Marinoff said Thor had drawn up plans to develop its assemblage, but the company’s primary focus is retail and industrial, rather than hotels.

“Hotels are more important now than ever in Wynwood,” Marinoff said. “To build and manage a hotel is very specialized. Sometimes, it’s better to let a hotel company do something like this.”

Thor is also looking to shed two Miami Design District properties the firm owns. In April, Thor listed the former U.S. Post Office building at 66-70 Northeast 39th Street for $80 million. And Last year, Thor put on the market a retail building currently leased to luxury retailer Stefano Ricci at 120 Northeast 39th Street. The asking price was not disclosed.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    dev sitesHotelsJoe Sittrestaurantsretailthor equitieswynwood

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Driftwood's Carlos Rodriguez Jr., MV Real Estate Holdings' Alex Mantecon, and Dream Hotel's Jay Stein (Driftwood Capital, MV Real Estate Holdings, Dream Hotel)
    Miami voters approve Miami River Dream hotel project
    Miami voters approve Miami River Dream hotel project
    BTI Partners CEO Noah Breakstone and a rendering of the new building at 1747 Van Buren Street (BTI Partners)
    Hollywood’s Bread Building redevelopment project scores $83M loan
    Hollywood’s Bread Building redevelopment project scores $83M loan
    View of the buildings at 612, 817 and 815 Lincoln Road in Miami Beach and Terranova’s Stephen Bittel (Google Maps, Terranova Corp)
    Lease roundup: Terranova, Millennium, R&B, Duke nab tenants
    Lease roundup: Terranova, Millennium, R&B, Duke nab tenants
    SB Development’s Joseph Stern and Belmar Condominum at 419 Northeast 19th Street (LinkedIn, Google Maps)
    SB Development completes bulk condo purchase in Edgewater
    SB Development completes bulk condo purchase in Edgewater
    The Estate Companies’ principal Jeffrey Ardizon and managing principal Robert Suris along with a rendering of Soleste on the Bay (Form Group, The Estate Companies, Getty Images)
    Estate proposes 360-unit North Miami Beach rental tower
    Estate proposes 360-unit North Miami Beach rental tower
    A photo illustration of Icon on 8's planned short-term rental hotel along with the current site at 930-950 Southwest 8th Street in Little Havana (Getty Images, Icon on 8, Google Maps)
    LA developer plans Little Havana short-term rental hotel
    LA developer plans Little Havana short-term rental hotel
    Chateau Group's Manuel Grosskopf with 901 South Ocean Drive (LinkedIn, Google Maps)
    Hollywood site of derailed condo project trades for $15.5M
    Hollywood site of derailed condo project trades for $15.5M
    Terra Group's David Martin and the CentroCity project at 3825 Northwest 7th Street (Terra Group, Getty)
    Terra’s CentroCity Little Havana project nets $230M in financing
    Terra’s CentroCity Little Havana project nets $230M in financing
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.